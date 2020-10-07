HC To Hear Next Week Plea To Install Fibre Internet Lines In All Court Complexes

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it will hear next week a plea seeking directions to the Centre and AAP government for installing fiber lines, of all telecom operators, in every court complex in the city to ensure faster internet speed for effective hearing of cases via video conferencing during the pandemic. The petition was listed before Justice Navin Chawla who said the plea was in the nature of a PIL, in view of the reliefs sought, and directed the high court registry to list it before the appropriate bench on October 12.

The petition, seeking laying of fibre cables for faster internet connectivity, has been filed by advocate SatnarainSharma who has claimed that “due to lack of infrastructure and poor connectivity of internet, hardship is being faced by the judges and lawyers in most of the court complexes” in the national capital. He has also claimed that cellular operators are not providing the adequate signals or internet facility everywhere.

“To avoid hardships being faced by the lawyers who are working from their chambers in respective courts and to make the virtual courts more and more effective and efficient, installation of fibre internet of all cellular operators in all court complexes has become indispensable necessity,” the petition has contended. It has arrayed the Department of Telecommunication (DoT), Delhi government, Building Maintenance Committee of the High Court and the offices of District Judges as parties in the matter.

