1-min read

HCL Tech Employee in Noida Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The employee is currently in an isolation ward, said the company, adding all prescribed protocols of sanitisation and contact tracing have been done.

PTI

Updated:March 19, 2020, 5:25 PM IST
Representative image.

Noida: IT company HCL Technologies on Thursday said one employee from its Noida office has tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee is currently in an isolation ward, the company said in a statement, adding that all prescribed protocols of sanitisation and contact tracing have been done.

"Unfortunately, one employee from our Noida office has been tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus while he was in self-isolation after his return from international travel and hence our office is following all government and health advisory protocols," HCL Tech said.

"The employee is currently in an isolation ward and all measures are being taken to provide best medical care to him and support to his family," it added.

The company said it is constantly monitoring all information sources including WHO alerts, complying with all government advisories globally, and has instituted a series of actions to help employees take better care of themselves and their families and help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

"All other employees are in good health and are being monitored continuously. We have invoked our COVID-19 Contingency Plan in all geographies which aim at maximising Work from Home to aid social distancing and also issued a travel advisory across the company, taking full precautionary measures and suspending all non-essential travel until further notice.

"Our recently launched global helpline for Covid-19 provides 24X7 support to our employees," the company said.

Asserting that staff and customer health is of utmost priority for the company, HCL Tech said as the virus is spreading rapidly globally, it is continuously monitoring the situation and taking all possible precautionary measures for the well-being and safety of employees and their families.

"We understand that key to fighting this virus is the need for high awareness, action where necessary, and containment. Our sincerest wishes and prayers go to all of the families of those who have been affected by the outbreak of this pandemic," the statement added.

