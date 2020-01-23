HCL Technologies to Double Hiring to 15,000: Report

One of India’s largest IT companies HCL Technologies is planning to double its hiring to 15,000 people in 2020-2021, according to a news report.

The Times of India quoted chief human resources officer Apparao VV as saying that of the 15,000, around 500 will be selected from premier business schools.

Apparao also said that HCL has increased the compensation by 15-20% for hires in management and technical cadres.

The report said HCL pays between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 23 lakh to management graduates from Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta IIMs, XLRI, SP Jain and ISB.

Those from IIM Indore, Kozhikode and Lucknow receive between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 18 lakh, the report revealed, adding that MBA graduates from other places get packages beginning Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

Commenting on the fact that HCL also hires students who have completed their 12th standard — putting them through nine months of classroom training and three months on the job — Apparao said, "We need to hire them to cater to the spurt in demand. We have a strong deal pipeline.”

