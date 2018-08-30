HCS Civil Judge Examination 2016-17: 107 Posts, Apply before 30th September 2018

HCS Civil Judge Examination 2016-17 corrigendum has been released by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), as per which, fresh applications are invited for 107 Civil Judge (Junior Division) posts and the deadline has been extended to 30th September 2018, 5PM.This corrigendum comes in context of Advertisement No. 6 of 2016 published on 20th March 2017 as Haryana PSC has revised the category wise break-up of 107 posts.Candidates who had submitted their applications at that time, need not apply again, however, candidates who need to apply again due to change in reservation policy must do so along with fresh candidates who are interested in applying for HCS Judicial Branch.Interested candidates can check the revised break-up of posts at the official corrigendum given below:The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Law from a University Institution approved/ recognized by the Bar Council of India (BCI).Candidates must read through the official notification to ascertain their eligibility before applying:The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21-42 years as on the date of closure of the application process i.e. 30th September 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs 27,700 to Rs 44,770.Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Viva-Voce. The syllabus for the same is available in the official advertisement.