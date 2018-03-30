English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HCSL Recruitment 2018: 2 Posts, Apply Before 5th April 2018
The Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL), a Joint Venture Company between Cochin Shipyard Limited and Hooghly Dock & Port Engineering Ltd aims to fill 2 vacancies for the posts of Chief Project Engineer (CPE) and Senior Project Engineer (SPE).
(Image for representation only)
HCSL Recruitment 2018 application process is coming to an end next week on 5th April 2018 on its official website - cochinshipyard.com. The Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL), a Joint Venture Company between Cochin Shipyard Limited and Hooghly Dock & Port Engineering Ltd aims to fill 2 vacancies for the posts of Chief Project Engineer (CPE) and Senior Project Engineer (SPE). Interested and eligible candidates must apply on or before the last date as per the instructions mentioned below:
How to apply for HCSL Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.cochinshipyard.com
Step 2 – Click on 'Careers' page
Step 3 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘ Vacancy Notification - Selection of Personnel On Contract Basis for Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL), Kolkata’
Step 4 – Download the application form, fill it and send it along with a Demand Draft of Rs.200 through speed post or courier to ‘The Chief General Manager (HR), Cochin Shipyard Limited, Perumanoor P O, Kochi – 682015’ latest by 5th April 2018.
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category Candidates – Rs 200
SC/ ST/ PWD Category Candidates - Nil
HCSL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Chief Project Engineer (CPE) (Civil) - 1
Senior Project Engineer (SPE) (Civil) - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Chief Project Engineer (CPE) - The applicant must possess Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institution.
Senior Project Engineer (SPE) - The applicant must possess Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or 3 year Diploma in Civil Engineering from a State Board of Technical Education.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:
http://www.cochinshipyard.com/career/Vacancy%20NotificationSelection%20of%20Personnel%20On%20Contract%20Basis%20for%20Hooghly%20Cochin%20Shipyard.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the CPE must not exceed 65 years and for SPE must not exceed 50 years.
Pay Scale:
The pay scale of CPE on Contract Civil for 1st Year will be Rs.1,55,000 and for 2nd year will be Rs.1,60,000.
The pay scale of SPE on Contract Civil for 1st Year will be Rs.1,10,000 and for 2nd year will be Rs.1,13,500.
CPE and SPE would be getting Compensation for Extra Hours of Work (per month) of Rs.4500.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview to be held at Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kochi.
Important Dates:
Last date to submit Application Form - 5th April 2018
Interview date for CPE - 18th April 2018
Interview date for SPE - 18th April and 19th April 2018
Time of Interview:
The scheduled time for the interview for both CPE and SPE is 9AM to 2PM.
Also Watch
How to apply for HCSL Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.cochinshipyard.com
Step 2 – Click on 'Careers' page
Step 3 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘ Vacancy Notification - Selection of Personnel On Contract Basis for Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL), Kolkata’
Step 4 – Download the application form, fill it and send it along with a Demand Draft of Rs.200 through speed post or courier to ‘The Chief General Manager (HR), Cochin Shipyard Limited, Perumanoor P O, Kochi – 682015’ latest by 5th April 2018.
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category Candidates – Rs 200
SC/ ST/ PWD Category Candidates - Nil
HCSL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Chief Project Engineer (CPE) (Civil) - 1
Senior Project Engineer (SPE) (Civil) - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Chief Project Engineer (CPE) - The applicant must possess Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institution.
Senior Project Engineer (SPE) - The applicant must possess Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or 3 year Diploma in Civil Engineering from a State Board of Technical Education.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:
http://www.cochinshipyard.com/career/Vacancy%20NotificationSelection%20of%20Personnel%20On%20Contract%20Basis%20for%20Hooghly%20Cochin%20Shipyard.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the CPE must not exceed 65 years and for SPE must not exceed 50 years.
Pay Scale:
The pay scale of CPE on Contract Civil for 1st Year will be Rs.1,55,000 and for 2nd year will be Rs.1,60,000.
The pay scale of SPE on Contract Civil for 1st Year will be Rs.1,10,000 and for 2nd year will be Rs.1,13,500.
CPE and SPE would be getting Compensation for Extra Hours of Work (per month) of Rs.4500.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview to be held at Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kochi.
Important Dates:
Last date to submit Application Form - 5th April 2018
Interview date for CPE - 18th April 2018
Interview date for SPE - 18th April and 19th April 2018
Time of Interview:
The scheduled time for the interview for both CPE and SPE is 9AM to 2PM.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jigsaw Movie Review: Not Even Torture Porn Can Save This Film Franchise From Deadly Dullness
- Ek Do Teen... and The End: 'Baaghi 2' is a Reminder of What is Exactly Wrong With Bollywood's Remixes
- CWG 2018: Wrestler Sushil Kumar's Name Missing from Official Website
- Katrina Kaif Upset With Alia Bhatt Over Her Closeness With Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra Set?
- Soha and Kunal Celebrate Daughter Inaaya's 'Half Birthday' in Style