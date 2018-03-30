GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
HCSL Recruitment 2018: 2 Posts, Apply Before 5th April 2018

The Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL), a Joint Venture Company between Cochin Shipyard Limited and Hooghly Dock & Port Engineering Ltd aims to fill 2 vacancies for the posts of Chief Project Engineer (CPE) and Senior Project Engineer (SPE).

Updated:March 30, 2018, 7:29 PM IST
HCSL Recruitment 2018 application process is coming to an end next week on 5th April 2018 on its official website - cochinshipyard.com. The Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL), a Joint Venture Company between Cochin Shipyard Limited and Hooghly Dock & Port Engineering Ltd aims to fill 2 vacancies for the posts of Chief Project Engineer (CPE) and Senior Project Engineer (SPE). Interested and eligible candidates must apply on or before the last date as per the instructions mentioned below:

How to apply for HCSL Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.cochinshipyard.com

Step 2 – Click on 'Careers' page

Step 3 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘ Vacancy Notification - Selection of Personnel On Contract Basis for Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL), Kolkata’

Step 4 – Download the application form, fill it and send it along with a Demand Draft of Rs.200 through speed post or courier to ‘The Chief General Manager (HR), Cochin Shipyard Limited, Perumanoor P O, Kochi – 682015’ latest by 5th April 2018.

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category Candidates – Rs 200
SC/ ST/ PWD Category Candidates - Nil

HCSL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Chief Project Engineer (CPE) (Civil) - 1
Senior Project Engineer (SPE) (Civil) - 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Chief Project Engineer (CPE) - The applicant must possess Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institution.

Senior Project Engineer (SPE) - The applicant must possess Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or 3 year Diploma in Civil Engineering from a State Board of Technical Education.

Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:

http://www.cochinshipyard.com/career/Vacancy%20NotificationSelection%20of%20Personnel%20On%20Contract%20Basis%20for%20Hooghly%20Cochin%20Shipyard.pdf

Age Limit:

The age of the CPE must not exceed 65 years and for SPE must not exceed 50 years.

Pay Scale:

The pay scale of CPE on Contract Civil for 1st Year will be Rs.1,55,000 and for 2nd year will be Rs.1,60,000.
The pay scale of SPE on Contract Civil for 1st Year will be Rs.1,10,000 and for 2nd year will be Rs.1,13,500.
CPE and SPE would be getting Compensation for Extra Hours of Work (per month) of Rs.4500.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview to be held at Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kochi.

Important Dates:

Last date to submit Application Form - 5th April 2018
Interview date for CPE - 18th April 2018
Interview date for SPE - 18th April and 19th April 2018

Time of Interview:
The scheduled time for the interview for both CPE and SPE is 9AM to 2PM.

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
