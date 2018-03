HCSL Recruitment 2018: 2 Posts, Apply Before 5th April 2018

HCSL Recruitment 2018 application process is coming to an end next week on 5th April 2018 on its official website - cochinshipyard.com. The Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL), a Joint Venture Company between Cochin Shipyard Limited and Hooghly Dock & Port Engineering Ltd aims to fill 2 vacancies for the posts of Chief Project Engineer (CPE) and Senior Project Engineer (SPE). Interested and eligible candidates must apply on or before the last date as per the instructions mentioned below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.cochinshipyard.com Step 2 – Click on 'Careers' pageStep 3 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘ Vacancy Notification - Selection of Personnel On Contract Basis for Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL), Kolkata’Step 4 – Download the application form, fill it and send it along with a Demand Draft of Rs.200 through speed post or courier to ‘The Chief General Manager (HR), Cochin Shipyard Limited, Perumanoor P O, Kochi – 682015’ latest by 5th April 2018.Unreserved Category Candidates – Rs 200SC/ ST/ PWD Category Candidates - NilChief Project Engineer (CPE) (Civil) - 1Senior Project Engineer (SPE) (Civil) - 1Chief Project Engineer (CPE) - The applicant must possess Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institution.Senior Project Engineer (SPE) - The applicant must possess Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or 3 year Diploma in Civil Engineering from a State Board of Technical Education.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:http://www.cochinshipyard.com/career/Vacancy%20NotificationSelection%20of%20Personnel%20On%20Contract%20Basis%20for%20Hooghly%20Cochin%20Shipyard.pdfThe age of the CPE must not exceed 65 years and for SPE must not exceed 50 years.The pay scale of CPE on Contract Civil for 1st Year will be Rs.1,55,000 and for 2nd year will be Rs.1,60,000.The pay scale of SPE on Contract Civil for 1st Year will be Rs.1,10,000 and for 2nd year will be Rs.1,13,500.CPE and SPE would be getting Compensation for Extra Hours of Work (per month) of Rs.4500.Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview to be held at Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kochi.Last date to submit Application Form - 5th April 2018Interview date for CPE - 18th April 2018Interview date for SPE - 18th April and 19th April 2018The scheduled time for the interview for both CPE and SPE is 9AM to 2PM.