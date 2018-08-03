HD Kumaraswamy and Himachal CM's Wife Come to the Rescue of ‘Mentally Unstable’ Karnataka Woman

Dr. Sadhana Thakur, the wife of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, got a call from Bengaluru on Friday morning.The caller spoke to her in Kannada. It was none other than Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.The primary purpose of the surprising call was to thank her and her husband for helping the Karnataka government in its efforts to find and reunite a woman from the state with her family. The secondary reason was to establish a rapport with the fellow Kannadiga.The woman, in her 30s, was found wandering in the streets of Himachal Pradesh. According to locals, she had been there for over two years and could not remember much about herself. Somehow, locals found out that she was from Karnataka. She had difficulty in conversing in Hindi. She managed to convey to them that she was from Mysore area and that her husband had abandoned her. She said she had travelled to Himachal Pradesh in search of him.A Kannada TV channel brought the woman’s plight to the attention of Kumaraswamy during his recent trip to New Delhi. The Karnataka CM then directed his government officials to bring the woman home.A delegation of officials reached Himachal Pradesh and brought the woman to Shimla from Manali. The delegation was also invited to CM Jairam Thakur’s official residence where Sadhna Thakur conversed with them in Kannada and assured all help in reuniting the woman with her family.The next day, the woman was taken to Bengaluru where she met and thanked Kumaraswamy at his office. The Karnataka CM has directed officials to ensure that the woman gets the best possible treatment at government expense. She will be housed at a government-run relief centre till her family is located.Speaking to News18 over phone from Shimla, Sadhna Thakur said she was happy to receive a call from Kumaraswamy. “He was extremely courteous. He was happy to know that I am a native of Karnataka. He thanked me and my husband. He has also promised to visit Shimla soon,” she said.Kumaraswamy said he was happy to know that the wife of his Himachal Pradesh counterpart is a fellow Kannadiga. “Both husband and wife have helped us a lot. I thanked them profusely. I will visit Shimla soon,” he said.Sadhana Thakur (nee Rao) is originally from Shimoga district in Karnataka. Her father Prahlad Rao migrated to Jaipur in Rajasthan in the early 1960s because of his job with Crompton Greaves. He settled there after retirement. Sadhna is a post-graduate in medicine and works as a senior medical officer in Shimla. She married fellow ABVP activist Jairam Thakur in 1994. The couple have two daughters.