Kumaraswamy Proposes Six Inter-linked Elevated Corridors to Solve Bengaluru's Traffic Woes

Bengaluru: In a move to address traffic woes of Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy today proposed in the State budget construction of six inter-connected elevated corridors at a cost of Rs 15,825 crores in the next four years.Also, the budget proposes to establish 100 charging units to encourage use of electric vehicles along with a proposal to buy 80 electric buses for public transport."Bengaluru transport system has not grown on par with its development," Kumaraswamy, who is also the Finance Minister, said, while presenting the budget in the State Assembly.In this background, it is proposed to construct the six inter-connected elevated corridors, under hybrid annuity to provide good transport communication, Kumaraswamy said.He said this is a good contribution to the transport system as the scheme was formulated keeping in view the elevated corridors and the Bengaluru Metro scheme."This scheme will be taken up through hybrid annuity through KRDCL (Karnataka Road Development Corporation). Forthis, Rs 1000 crores have been earmarked for this year," he added.Regarding the Bengaluru Metro Rail project, the Chief Minister said the study of new schemes of the 2018-19 budget understage-III of 'Namma Metro', a rail scheme of Bengaluru, totalling 95-kms-long routes was being undertaken.He said Rs 50 crores have been provided to the rejuvenation of the Bellandur Lake and action would soon be taken to provide the water in the lake for agricultural activities of rural areas through drip irrigation in partnership with Antharaganga Micro Irrigation Corporation Ltd.Also, the budget states that the government intends to construct a 65-km-long peripheral ring road (PRR) on the outskirts ofthe city atan estimated cost of Rs 11,950 crore.The government has approved to take up this work through a special purpose vehicle (SPV), which was, presently, in operation.Proposing to establish an integrated road transport authority under his chairmanship for the comprehensive reform of transport service, the Chief Minister saidit would formulate a comprehensive action plan by co-ordinating with BMRCL, BMTC, BDA, BBMP and other agencies relating to land transport for establishing a hassle-free easy transport system at affordable rates.Stating that transport corporations intend to purchase 4,236 new buses for public use, Kumaraswamy said thatwith a view to using electric buses under the Karnataka Government Electric Vehicle Policy - 2017, 80 electric buses would be operated through the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation.