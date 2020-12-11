HDFC, Canara Bank, Indian Oil Corporation: Top Stocks Investors Should Watch Out for Today

Amid a mixed trend in its Asian peers, it is expected that the Indian market will open on a higher note on December 11. Indicating a positive start for Nifty 50 and sensex, SGX Nifty was trading at 38.50 points or 0.28 percent higher at 13,563.50.

Let us take a look at some of the top stocks today:

HDFC: The company has been able to raise Rs 2,000 through a 2-year bond at a 4.50 percent coupon.

HDFC Bank: For bouncing of SGL, a penalty of Rs 10 lakhs has been imposed on the bank by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The bouncing of SGL led to a shortage of balance in certain securities in the Bank’s CSGL account on November 19, 2020.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank has been restricted by RBI from paying out dividends on PNCPS.

Bank of Baroda: The Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate has been revised by the bank. The change will be effective from December 12, 2020.

Canara Bank: The issue price has been approved by the bank at Rs 103.50 per share for its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise Rs 2,000 crore.

Muthoot Finance: Bonds of the face value of Rs 1,000 each with a base size of Rs 100 crore will be issued by the company. There will be an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 900 crore and aggregating up to a tranche limit of Rs 1,000 crore.

TCS: By opening a new facility in Austin, the company has expanded its presence in Texas.

Indian Oil Corporation: The company’s refineries operated at a 100 percent capacity in November. Last year, it was up from 88.1 percent in October and 98.6 percent in the same period.

SpiceJet: The company has collaborated with Om Logistics Ltd in order to provide end-to-end cold chain solutions for COVID-19 vaccine delivery.