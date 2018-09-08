English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HDFC Vice President Missing for 3 Days, Blood Stained-Car Found in Mumbai
Thirty-eight-year-old Siddharth Sanghavi, a resident of upscale Malabar Hill area in South Mumbai, left for the work around 8:30 am on Wednesday but did not return home. A police officer said that blood stains and a knife were found on the rear seat of the car.
Blood samples from the car have been sent for forensic tests to ascertain if the stains are of HDFC bank vice president (News18)
Mumbai: The car of an HDFC bank executive, who has been missing since Wednesday, was found abandoned in adjoining Navi Mumbai with blood stains on its rear seat. The executive was a vice president of the bank.
Thirty-eight-year-old Siddharth Sanghavi, a resident of upscale Malabar Hill area in South Mumbai, left for work around 8:30 am on Wednesday but did not return home, following which his wife approached the N M Joshi Marg Police Station in Central Mumbai.
HDFC vice president Siddharth Sanghavi
Sanghavi's car, a blue coloured Maruti Ignis, was found by the police near Sector 11 in Airoli, Navi Mumbai on Thursday. A police officer said that blood stains and a knife were found on the rear seat of the car. The Mumbai police with the help of their Navi Mumbai counterparts are investigating the case, senior inspector Pandit Thorat said, adding that they cannot share the details till the probe is completed.
Blood samples from the car have been sent for forensic tests to ascertain if the stains are of Sanghavi.
Investigators have also examined the CCTV footage of Kamala Mills compound, where he used to work, and have found that the executive left the bank around 7.30 pm. However, his car could not be located leaving the premises. The last mobile tower location of Sanghavi's phone has also been traced in Kamala Mills around 7 pm after which his phone was switched off.
Sanghavi's phone call records are being analysed for clues, the officer said, adding the police were exploring all angles. "Our first priority is to locate the missing person and a missing report has been registered in this regard," he said.
Thirty-eight-year-old Siddharth Sanghavi, a resident of upscale Malabar Hill area in South Mumbai, left for work around 8:30 am on Wednesday but did not return home, following which his wife approached the N M Joshi Marg Police Station in Central Mumbai.
HDFC vice president Siddharth Sanghavi
Sanghavi's car, a blue coloured Maruti Ignis, was found by the police near Sector 11 in Airoli, Navi Mumbai on Thursday. A police officer said that blood stains and a knife were found on the rear seat of the car. The Mumbai police with the help of their Navi Mumbai counterparts are investigating the case, senior inspector Pandit Thorat said, adding that they cannot share the details till the probe is completed.
Blood samples from the car have been sent for forensic tests to ascertain if the stains are of Sanghavi.
Investigators have also examined the CCTV footage of Kamala Mills compound, where he used to work, and have found that the executive left the bank around 7.30 pm. However, his car could not be located leaving the premises. The last mobile tower location of Sanghavi's phone has also been traced in Kamala Mills around 7 pm after which his phone was switched off.
Sanghavi's phone call records are being analysed for clues, the officer said, adding the police were exploring all angles. "Our first priority is to locate the missing person and a missing report has been registered in this regard," he said.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
