'He Always Seemed Normal, Very Caring': Aaftab Invited Psychiatrist Girlfriend Home, Gifted Shraddha's Ring to Her

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the key accused in Delhi’s horrifying murder case, had invited her psychiatrist girlfriend home after he murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, police revealed on Wednesday. He even gave her some gifts including a ring and a perfume. Aaftab met her through the mobile dating application ‘Bumble’, police revealed. “He always seemed very normal and caring," she told the Police.

The girlfriend who is currently undergoing counseling, revealed she had no idea Shraddha’s body parts were kept there when she entered the Chhatarpur residence, an ANI report said. According to some reports, Aaftab gifted her a ring on October 12, that originally belonged to Shraddha. Police recovered the ring from the new partner and recorded her statement.

The new girlfriend also informed the Police that she had come to Aftab’s flat twice in the month of October, but she had no inkling of Shraddha’s murder or about the presence of human body parts in the house. She said, “Aaftab never looked scared. He often used to tell me about his Mumbai home."

As per police, Aaftab was in contact with about 15 to 20 girls through different dating sites. During the course of the investigation, the police traced his Bumble app record and found out about a girl who had come in contact with Aaftab through the app on May 30, about 12 days after Shraddha’s murder.

The psychiatrist girlfriend said she never felt that Aaftab’s mental state was not ideal. She also informed that Aaftab had a collection of different varieties of deodorants and perfumes and he often used to give her as gifts.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17.

On November 22, he was sent to police custody for four days. The court on November 26, sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

