He Borrowed an Audi Car So His Friends Could Go On a Joyride. They Killed Him for Saying No to a Drink

Gurgaon police have arrested three men, who were seen enjoying the joyride with the victim, Arshad Khan, in a Facebook photo.

PTI

Updated:January 12, 2020, 8:40 AM IST
Gurgaon: The Gurgaon police have arrested three men for allegedly killing one of their friends after a joyride in an Audi car borrowed by the victim.

The police registered the case on the basis of a complaint by victim Arshad Khan's wife, who told the police that her husband's three friends, Julekar, Rizwan and Lukman, had visited their residence in Sahibabad on January 7.

Khan's widow said her husband later went out with his friends on a joyride in an Audi car that he had borrowed from another friend, Shahrukh Khan.

As her husband did not return the car to his friend till late evening that day, Shahrukh called him up and asked to return the car. On phone, Arshad told Shahrukh that his friends were threatening to kill him if he didn’t consume liquor, the victim's wife told police.

Hearing Arshad's terrified voice, Shahrukh informed the victim's younger brother Gulab that his brother could be in trouble. As Gulab called up Arshad on hearing this, his call went unanswered, following which they reported the matter to police.

As the police swung into action, they found Arshad's body the next day in Sushant Lok with the Audi car abandoned a few hundred metres away from.

During investigation, the police also found a Facebook post of the three accused taking a joyride in the Audi car with Arshad. This led the police to trace the trio and arrest them, said Gurgaon Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan.

Bokan said the three accused also led to them Arshad's mobile phone, which they had thrown into a drain in Sushant Lok area.

Bokan said two others are also involved in the crime and will be arrested soon.

