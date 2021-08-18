He Broke Our Trust, Ruined Child's Life: Woman on 20-yr Jail to Daughter's Rapist

“He broke our trust and ruined our child’s life," a Noida woman said on Wednesday about the man convicted for raping her daughter and sentenced to 20 years in jail. Responding to the court’s verdict, the 12-year-old girl’s mother said the accused deserved the punishment, which may also deter others from wronging in future.

The special POCSO court here had on Tuesday awarded 20-year jail term for the convict with a penalty of Rs 20,000, according to police officials.

An FIR in the case was lodged in February 2020 at a police station in Noida and the accused booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping with intent to compel for marriage) and 376 (rape). The 20-year-old man was also booked under provisions of the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officials said. Talking to .

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here