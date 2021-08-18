CHANGE LANGUAGE
He Broke Our Trust, Ruined Child's Life: Woman on 20-yr Jail to Daughter's Rapist

The mother of a 12-year-old rape survivor said the accused deserved the punishment (PTI)

The special POCSO court here had on Tuesday awarded 20-year jail term for the convict with a penalty of Rs 20,000, according to police officials.

“He broke our trust and ruined our child’s life," a Noida woman said on Wednesday about the man convicted for raping her daughter and sentenced to 20 years in jail. Responding to the court’s verdict, the 12-year-old girl’s mother said the accused deserved the punishment, which may also deter others from wronging in future.

An FIR in the case was lodged in February 2020 at a police station in Noida and the accused booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping with intent to compel for marriage) and 376 (rape). The 20-year-old man was also booked under provisions of the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officials said. Talking to .

first published:August 18, 2021, 21:03 IST