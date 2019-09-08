‘He Called a Spade a Spade’: Legal and Political Colleagues Remember Ram Jethmalani’s Illustrious Career

New Delhi: Eminent lawyer and former union minister Ram Jethmalani passed away on Sunday at the age of 95. He breathed his last at 7.45 am at his official residence in New Delhi. His son Mahesh Jethmalani and other close acquaintances said Ram Jethmalani was not keeping well for a few months. The distinguished lawyer passed away a few days before his 96th birthday on September 14. Mahesh said his father's last rites will be performed in the evening at the Lodhi road crematorium here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the demise of the illustrious lawyer. Remembering the 'iconic' public figure, the prime minister said, "In the passing away of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament. He was witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject."

He also recalled Jethmalani's remarkable work saying, "One of the best aspects of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji was the ability to speak his mind. And, he did so without any fear. During the dark days of the Emergency, his fortitude and fight for public liberties will be remembered. Helping the needy was an integral part of his persona."'

I consider myself fortunate to have got numerous opportunities to interact with Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji. In these sad moments, my condolences to his family, friends and many admirers. He may not be here but his pioneering work will live on! Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 8 September 2019

Extending his condolences to the family, Modi said, "I consider myself fortunate to have got numerous opportunities to interact with Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji. In these sad moments, my condolences to his family, friends and many admirers. He may not be here but his pioneering work will live on! Om Shanti."

Leaders and people across political and legal circle condoled the demise the noted jurist.

Expressing pain over the demise, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "In him we have not only lost a distinguished lawyer but also a great human who was full of life."

Deeply pained to know about the passing away of India’s veteran lawyer and former Union Minister Shri Ram Jethmalani ji. In him we have not only lost a distinguished lawyer but also a great human who was full of life. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) 8 September 2019

Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Ram Jethmalani, former Union Minister, a legal luminary & one of the brilliant minds of Bharat. In his passing away the nation has lost a distinguished jurist, a great intellectual & a patriot, who was active till his last breath pic.twitter.com/Z0xCTm0R7q — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) 8 September 2019

Deeply condole the passing away of the veteran lawyer and former Law Minister Ram Jethmalani. His brilliance, eloquence, powerful advocacy and sound understanding of law will remain a worthy example in legal profession. My profound condolences. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) 8 September 2019

My friend turned foe turned very good friend Ram Jethmalani passed away today at 95 years age. Farewell friend — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) 8 September 2019

Deep grief at the passing away of Ram Jethmalani. He was a dear friend, fellow Parliamentarian and a legal legend. Deepest condolences to his family and the large number of friends and admirers. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) 8 September 2019

Saddened to hear the news of passing away of eminent lawyer & former union law minister Shri Ram Jethmalani. He was a legend of bar and inspiration for many lawyers. His vast experience and knowledge will be missed. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) 8 September 2019

