‘He Called a Spade a Spade’: Legal and Political Colleagues Remember Ram Jethmalani’s Illustrious Career

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among the leaders who expressed grief over the demise of eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani.

News18.com

Updated:September 8, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
‘He Called a Spade a Spade’: Legal and Political Colleagues Remember Ram Jethmalani’s Illustrious Career
File photo of Ram Jethmalani.
New Delhi: Eminent lawyer and former union minister Ram Jethmalani passed away on Sunday at the age of 95. He breathed his last at 7.45 am at his official residence in New Delhi. His son Mahesh Jethmalani and other close acquaintances said Ram Jethmalani was not keeping well for a few months. The distinguished lawyer passed away a few days before his 96th birthday on September 14. Mahesh said his father's last rites will be performed in the evening at the Lodhi road crematorium here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the demise of the illustrious lawyer. Remembering the 'iconic' public figure, the prime minister said, "In the passing away of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament. He was witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject."

He also recalled Jethmalani's remarkable work saying, "One of the best aspects of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji was the ability to speak his mind. And, he did so without any fear. During the dark days of the Emergency, his fortitude and fight for public liberties will be remembered. Helping the needy was an integral part of his persona."'

Extending his condolences to the family, Modi said, "I consider myself fortunate to have got numerous opportunities to interact with Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji. In these sad moments, my condolences to his family, friends and many admirers. He may not be here but his pioneering work will live on! Om Shanti."

Leaders and people across political and legal circle condoled the demise the noted jurist.

Expressing pain over the demise, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "In him we have not only lost a distinguished lawyer but also a great human who was full of life."

