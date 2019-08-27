‘He Destroyed Lives of Many Girls’: Law Student Missing After Accusing Ex-Union Minister of Harassment

Lucknow: Days after she accused former union minister and BJP leader, Swami Chinmayanand, of harassment and “destroying the lives of several girls”, a law student from SS Law College in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur has gone missing from her college hostel.

In a video posted on Friday, the girl alleged that Chinmayanand, director of her college, is threatening to kill her and her family as she has evidences that could land him in trouble. She asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for help.

In the clip that has now gone viral, the girl can be seen requesting PM Modi for help. “I’m (name withheld) from Shahjahanpur and am pursuing LLM from SS College. A big leader of the saint society, who has destroyed the lives of several girls, has been threatening me with life. I have all the evidences against him. I request Modi ji and Yogi ji to please help me. He has even threatened to kill my family. Only I know what I have been going through. Modi ji please help me, he is a sanyasi and is threatening that the police, DM and everyone else is on his side and no one can harm him. I request you all for justice.”

She is untraceable since Saturday, a day after posting the video on Facebook live. No report or case has been lodged by the police so far.

Her father has given a written complaint against Chinmayanand, former MoS Home.

“The last time she came home was on Raksh Bandhan. I asked her why her phone remained switched off so frequently. She said, ‘if my phone goes off for a longer duration then understand that I am in trouble. My phone will go off only when it is not in my hands’. My girl was going through a lot of pain and trouble but didn’t divulge much. She told me she was being sent to Nainital by her college administration,” her mother said.

The father of the girl has alleged that he has been trying to contact her for many days but she is untraceable. “My daughter never told me anything personally. She looked worried when she was home on Raksha Bandhan. She has been missing since four days. I have given a written complaint against college director Swami Chinmayanand but no action has been taken yet,” he said.

No case has been registered against Swami Chinmayanand by the police so far. When asked, S Chinappa SSP Shahjahanpur, said he doesn’t know anything about the viral video.

Last year, Yogi Adityanath government had decided to withdraw the rape and abduction case lodged against Swami Chinamayanand. The FIR against him was lodged in November 2011, on the complaint of a girl who had spent several years at his ashram.

