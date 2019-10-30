He Had Promised to Take his Wife to Kashmir for Holiday, Now She is Praying for His Safe Return

Kolkata: Last month, Jahiruddin Sheikh was approached by a local labour contractor in Bengal’s Murshidabad district to work as a daily wage labourer in Kashmir where he would be paid well.

Married just two months ago, Jahiruddin, a resident of Bahal Nagar under Sagardighi Assembly constituency of the district, was initially reluctant, but later decided to take the offer in the hope of a better living and promised his wife that he would take her to Kashmir on a holiday someday.

On October 3, he along with few others from his locality left for the Valley and started working in apple orchards of Kulgam district south Kashmir. They also used to take up other jobs as daily wage labourers.

Few days ago, he called up his wife and mother to tell them that he had taken a small house on rent with his friends and things were fine and there was nothing to worry. Little did he know that fate had something very different in store for him and his friends.

On Tuesday night, a group of heavily armed terrorists knocked on their door, barged in, took them to a nearby hill and asked them to stand in a queue.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jahiruddin called up his wife from the cell phone of another patient admitted in the emergency ward of Sri Maharaj Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar.

“Before we could react, they sprayed bullets. The first bullet hit my stomach and I collapsed. All of us started screaming for help. No one came. In a few seconds, some of the other labourers started falling on me one by one. I survived with four bullet injuries, but they didn’t,” Jahiruddin said.

The patient from whom Jahiruddin had lent the cell phone later told News18, “He called up his family in Bengal from my phone to inform them that he has survived the terror attack. He told me the terrorists had taken them to a nearby hilly area and shot them dead. Last night, around 3am, I saw Dr Burhan attending to him. I have been discharged. Jahiruddin is doing fine.”

Jahiruddin’s wife Paromita said, “He survived because others fell on him. He somehow managed to reach the main road and local people rushed him to the hospital. He told me that doctors have removed all the four bullets from his body and asked me not to worry as he would come back soon. I would like to thank the local people for helping my husband. ”

The Medical Superintendent of Sri Maharaj Hari Singh Hospital, Dr Nasir A Chowdhury, said, “There is nothing to worry. Our doctors have attended to him and he is safe and stable.”

However, Jahiruddin’s friends Sheikh Rafiq, Naimuddin Alam, Qamaruddin Sheikh, Mursalim Sheikh and Rafiqul Alam from the same locality in Murshidabad could not survive the terror attack.

Rafiqul’s brother Safiqul said, “He called me on Monday around 10am and said that he would come home on November 2. We told him to come back soon as the situation in Kashmir was not good. On Tuesday night, we came to know terrorists have killed some migrant labourers in Kashmir and my brother was one of them.”

Qamaruddin Sheikh’s son Ismail said, “We used to hear about such attacks on television, but could never imagine that my father would become a victim. We are completely shattered.”

Since morning a pall of gloom has descended in the locality even as ministers, MLAs and local MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury made a beeline to pay a visit to the bereaved families.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while condemning the killings, has demanded a “strong investigation” and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the victims’ families.

She has also appointed Additional Director General of Police (south) Sanjay Singh to find out more details about the incident.

