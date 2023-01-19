'He Has Surrendered to The Police': Telangana BJP Chief Defends Son After Video of Him Thrashing Student Goes Viral

Amid row over several videos of Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay’s son caught on camera thrashing a college student, the party chief has now claimed that his son has surrendered to the police.

Videos of Sanjay’s son - Bhageerath went viral on social media this week where he is seen assaulting a fellow student at Mahindra University, following which a case was registered against him and five others.

“My son has surrendered to the police. If my son has done anything wrong, police should take action against him,” the Telangana BJP chief said on Thursday.

Defending his son, the BJP leader said that his son’s batch mate harassed a girl by texting her and that his son fought with his batchmate after finding that the latter took the girl’s number from his phone, adding that the matter was eventually solved.

The BJP leader alleged that there is a political conspiracy behind the video being circulated on social media. He slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying he was trying to tarnish the image and the career of Sanjay’s children. He also dared the CM to face him politically.

The Incident reportedly took place two months ago at Univeristy campus in Hyderabad. In the videos, Bhageerath can be seen thrashing and abusing the student in the university campus.

Dundigal police registered a case against him and five other following a complaint from Mahindra University, under IPC Sec 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (breach of peace), and 506(criminal intimidation).

Meanwhile, the boy who was beaten, identified as Sriram, also released a video saying it was just a trivial matter. “We had an argument after he confronted me for hitting on his friend’s sister. I spoke to him in a rude tone following which we had a fight."

Ragging & assaulting case of @BJP4Telangana president @bandisanjay_bjp ’s son. Hitting, kicking & abusing his colleague student at university!The student is now hospitalised. Will Mr @JPNadda dare to comment on this? pic.twitter.com/3B8F9E8wZF — YSR (@ysathishreddy) January 17, 2023

BRS social media convener Y Satish Reddy had shared the video of the assault on Twitter and called for action.

