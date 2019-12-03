He is a Sanskrit Scholar, Period, Says Head of Govt’s Sanskrit Promotion Panel N Gopalaswami on BHU Row

New Delhi: Former Chief Election Commissioner and Padma Bhushan awardee N Gopalaswami expressed his disenchantment with the events unfolding in Banaras Hindu University (BHU) over the appointment of a Muslim teacher - Dr Firoz Khan in the faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnan (SVDV).

“The scholar is a Sanskrit scholar, period. What’s happening in BHU is incorrect. He is known for Sanskrit and selected for that. There is no point in saying things about anyone’s religion or anything else. Some have objections about western universities teaching the language, why?” Gopalaswami told News 18.com.

On November 29, 2019 Professor Firoz Khan, appeared in an interview for the post of assistant professor of Sanskrit at the Ayurveda department of Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) in Banaras Hindu University (BHU). His fate is likely to be decided at the BHU executive council meeting on December 7. Khan has been facing protests by BHU students over his appointment as an assistant professor since November 7.

Gopalaswami, was the chairman of the committee formed by the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry in 2015 to suggest a ‘long term vision and road map for the development of Sanskrit language for the next ten years’. He was appointed as the Chancellor of Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth (RSV) in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh in 2015 and is clearly disappointed at the treatment being meted out to Khan.

The HRD Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on December 2 about the role of Gopalaswami’s committee in promoting Sanskrit language while responding to the question by MP Ravinder Khushwaha.

The HRD Ministry constituted a 13-member expert committee exclusively on Sanskrit to revive interest in the ancient Indian classical language Sanskrit. Other members of the Committee are Bibek Debroy (NITI Aayog member), Chairman of National Skill Development Corporation Dr Ramadorai, V V Bhat, Delhi University professor Ramesh Bharadwaj, Chamu Krishna Shastri and UGC Chairman Ved Prakash.

Gopalaswami’s expert committee was tasked to chart out an action plan to develop the language in the next 10 years. This has been sent to the respective stakeholders for implementation. The government intends to have wide range of activities that can be implemented from high school to research level for the promotion of Sanskrit.

In a Lok Sabha reply, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, “The Government promotes Sanskrit language through various schemes implemented through Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan (RSKS) an autonomous organization under this Ministry.” He added, “This has been sent to the respective stakeholders for implementation. Further, Sanskrit is being taught as a Modern Indian Language from Class VI onwards and accordingly, NCERT has developed textbooks in Sanskrit from Class VI to XII.”

