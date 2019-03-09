English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'He is Safe': Defence Ministry Says Reports of Soldier's Abduction by Militants in J&K's Budgam 'Incorrect'
On Friday evening, reports said Mohammad Yasin Bhat, posted with Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment, was kidnapped by militants from his home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district.
File photo of security personnel posted in Srinagar.
Srinagar: The Defence Ministry on Saturday said that reports of the abduction of a serving Army soldier in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam are incorrect, adding that the "individual is safe."
In a statement, the Ministry said, "Media reports of the abduction of a serving Army soldier(Mohammad Yaseen) on leave from Qazipora, Chadoora, Budgam(J&K) are incorrect. Individual is safe. Speculation may please be avoided."
On Friday evening, reports said Mohammad Yasin Bhat, posted with Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment, was kidnapped by militants from his home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district. The family informed the police that some people came to their house at Qazipora Chadura and took him away.
While the Defence Ministry said that Yasin is on leave and fine at home, the family claimed that he had come home for a month-long vacation on February 26, but was taken away on Friday by few men.
Officials had further said that a manhunt was launched to trace his whereabouts and a joint team of police and army personnel was sent to his village and a search operation was launched in the area.
