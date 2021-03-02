‘He Killed My Father’: Molestation Accused Shoots Dead Woman's Father In UP’s Hathras

In 2018, he was jailed for a brief period in a molestation case filed by the victim’s father. Out on bail ever since, Gaurav Sharma, a resident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly shot dead the girl’s father on Monday.

According to Hathras police, an argument broke out between the accused’s family and that of the victim on Monday afternoon during which Sharma fired several rounds at the father of the girl. He died on the way to hospital.

This incident was reported from Naujarpur village of Sasni police station area of Hathras. “First, he molested me and now he has killed my father. His Name is Gaurav Sharma. He had come to our village and shot my father dead. Please give me justice,” the girl was heard saying outside the police station.

“The deceased had filed a case of molestation in July 2018 against the main accused Gaurav Sharma. After that Gaurav was arrested and sent to jail but he came out on bail after one month,” said Superintendent of Police.

“On Monday evening, Gaurav’s wife and aunt visited a temple in the village. Both the daughters of the deceased were also present here. An argument started between the two sides over the old dispute after which Gaurav and the deceased also reached there. As the issue got bigger, Gaurav called some of his aides and opened fire at him,” he added.

The police have registered a case against four people, including Gaurav. The accused fled from the scene and a police team has been formed to arrest them.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action against the culprits and also asked to book the culprits under NSA in this case.

(Inputs from Qazi Faraz Ahmad)