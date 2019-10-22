Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'He Knows What You All Are Trying to Do': Abhijit Banerjee’s 'Warning' for Media After Meeting With PM Modi

The Nobel Laureate has been facing criticism from leaders of the ruling dispensation, with Union minister Piyush Goyal calling him a 'Left-leaning professor' whose views had been rejected by the people of the country.

News18.com

Updated:October 22, 2019, 3:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'He Knows What You All Are Trying to Do': Abhijit Banerjee’s 'Warning' for Media After Meeting With PM Modi
Abhijit Banerjee, one of the three winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics, at a news conference at the MIT on October 14.

New Delhi: Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the meeting with him by cracking a joke “about how the media is trying to trap me into saying anti-Modi things”.

Banerjee, who won the Economics Nobel with two others for the ‘experimental approach towards alleviating global poverty’, met PM Modi on Tuesday for a “healthy and extensive interaction”.

“He [Modi] has been watching TV; he has been watching you guys, he knows what you are trying to do,” Banerjee said in the backdrop of a row over his comments on the economic slowdown.

The Nobel Laureate has been facing criticism from leaders of the ruling dispensation, with Union minister Piyush Goyal calling him a “Left-leaning professor” whose views had been rejected by the people of the country. This was followed by BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha asking if the Nobel was awarded only to those whose second wives are foreigners.

The Congress had hit out at the criticism, calling it arrogance on the part of the BJP. Notably, Banerjee had worked with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on NYAY — the party’s flagship welfare scheme — but the party failed to win the 2019 elections.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram