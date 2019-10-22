'He Knows What You All Are Trying to Do': Abhijit Banerjee’s 'Warning' for Media After Meeting With PM Modi

New Delhi: Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the meeting with him by cracking a joke “about how the media is trying to trap me into saying anti-Modi things”.

Banerjee, who won the Economics Nobel with two others for the ‘experimental approach towards alleviating global poverty’, met PM Modi on Tuesday for a “healthy and extensive interaction”.

“He [Modi] has been watching TV; he has been watching you guys, he knows what you are trying to do,” Banerjee said in the backdrop of a row over his comments on the economic slowdown.

The Nobel Laureate has been facing criticism from leaders of the ruling dispensation, with Union minister Piyush Goyal calling him a “Left-leaning professor” whose views had been rejected by the people of the country. This was followed by BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha asking if the Nobel was awarded only to those whose second wives are foreigners.

The Congress had hit out at the criticism, calling it arrogance on the part of the BJP. Notably, Banerjee had worked with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on NYAY — the party’s flagship welfare scheme — but the party failed to win the 2019 elections.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.