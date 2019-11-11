Take the pledge to vote

'He Made Democracy Stronger...': PM Modi, Amit Shah Condole Death of Former CEC TN Seshan

Seshan, who was known for ushering in reforms to ensure free and fair polls, passed away at his residence in Chennai on Sunday following cardiac arrest, family sources said. He was 86.

IANS

Updated:November 11, 2019, 9:53 AM IST
File photo of former chief election commissioner TN Sheshan.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condoled the demise of former Chief Election Commissioner T.N. Seshan, calling him an outstanding civil servant and torchbearer of democracy.

Seshan, who was known for ushering in reforms to ensure free and fair polls, passed away at his residence in Chennai on Sunday following cardiac arrest, family sources said. He was 86.

"TN Seshan was an outstanding civil servant. He served India with utmost diligence and integrity. His efforts towards electoral reforms have made our democracy stronger and more participative. Pained by his demise. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Offering his condolence, the Home Minister said: "Saddened by the demise of former Chief Election Commissioner, Shri T N Seshan ji."

Recalling that Seshan "played a transformative role in reforming and strengthening India's electoral institution", Shah said the nation will always remember him as a true "torchbearer of democracy".

"My prayers are with his family," he said in tweets.

An IAS officer who rose to become Cabinet Secretary, Seshan became the 10th Chief Election Commissioner of India after retirement, serving from December 12, 1990 to December 11, 1996.

