He Shaved His Moustache & Fled After Hitting a Cop. But This 'Nabanna Abhijan' Rioter Ran Out of Luck

“Police Pitiye Diye Esechi (I have beaten up the police today)”, announced Raj Kumar Maity, one of the accused who assaulted Kolkata’s Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Debajit Chattopadhyay in the Bowbazar area during the BJP’s ‘March to Nabanna’ rally.

A teacher in Dum Dum, Maity boasted about his “feat” in his locality even as a video of him hitting the police officer went viral on TV and social media.

As a probe began to identify the miscreants and Maity was recognised, he fled to East Medinipur and shaved his moustache to conceal his identity. However, his efforts bore no fruit as locals tipped off the police about his whereabouts and he was arrested on Thursday.

Bikash Ghosh, a resident of south Kolkata and another accused in the attack, too shaved his moustache and fled to Kultali in South 24 Pargana but was nabbed on Thursday.

A total of 23 people have been arrested from Kolkata so far for assaulting the ACP and setting on fire a police vehicle.

Sources say the accused were confident that they would be able to escape the clutches of law by changing their get-up but the locals who gave them up were of great help.

Meanwhile, police have also released photographs of the accused in Howrah, where 18 people have been arrested so far and hunt is on for more.



Sources say most of the people who came to Satraganchi, the epicentre of the stone pelting, were from East Medinipur, where Suvendu Adhikari was supposed to lead the protest.

Parts of Bengal turned into a battlefield on Tuesday as BJP activists clashed with the police during a protest march to the state secretariat. Several police officers and saffron camp members, including leaders Mina Devi Purohit and Swapan Dasgupta, were reportedly injured in the melee.

Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Adhikari, the party’s Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee and senior leader Rahul Sinha were among those detained during the march, taken out by the saffron party to protest against the TMC regime’s alleged corrupt practices. The police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the agitators, who tried to go past the barricades that were put in place at several points in the city and its adjoining areas.

On Friday, the BJP will ‘gherao’ all district thanas to protest against “atrocities” on their workers by the police. A five-member fact-finding committee has also been formed by the party to look into the matter and submit a report.

