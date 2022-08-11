Days after the horror at a Noida residential society where a politician, Shrikant Tyagi, was caught on camera abusing a woman, his wife has weighed on the row agreeing that an “apology should have been given on an immediate basis”.

“What happened was wrong, he should’ve apologized. Whatever happened with the woman was totally wrong, and my husband was at fault, but he should be punished only for his mistake,” Anu Tyagi, the wife of Shrikant Tyagi told CNN-News18.

Her reaction comes after a Noida Police’s 4-day chase to arrest politician Shrikant Tyagi who was wanted in a molestation case after a viral video in which he was seen assaulting and abusing a woman at Grand Omaxe in Noida’s Sector 93 and was on the run ever since.

While the wife of the politician who was finally arrested on Wednesday acknowledged that what happened was wrong, she maintained that the matter is now being ‘exaggerated’ and alleged that her family is now bring ‘defamed’ by the public.

“They are defaming people close to us. They are even threatening people who are close to us,” Anu tyagi said.

Bulldozers were sent to Grand Omaxe on Monday where the incident took place. The JCBs, on Noida administration’s orders, demolished illegal constructions at Shrikant Tyagi’s residence at the housing complex.

“Our car, trees, house, everything has suddenly become illegal. Is it a crime to have money, property, or a car? If they have a problem with it, then it’s their problem. Me and my children are being treated very badly by everyone around us,” Anu Tyagi told CNN-News18 in an exclusive interview.

Shrikant Tyagi had identified himself as the national executive member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha and national co-coordinator of its Yuva Samiti. The BJP, however, distanced itself from Tyagi and his claims of being associated with the party.

