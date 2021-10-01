'He Should Rethink And Not Help BJP Directly or Indirectly': Harish Rawat on Captain's Humiliation Remark

Congress general secretary and Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat took a dig at former chief minister Captain Amrinder Singh on Friday after the latter met with home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Rawat said Captain has remained a ‘secularist’ and he should desist from being BJP’s mascot.

“Captain is with Congress since 1980. Ironically he is now going with such people with whom he otherwise should have ideological differences” Rawat said here on Friday while reacting on Captain’s meeting with home minister adding “Captain has been a strong secularist”.

The veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat advised the former chief minister not to help BJP and avoid becoming the ‘mascot’ of the saffron party.

Rawat has had been frequenting between Dehradun and Chandigarh in a bid to break the ice between the former chief minister Amrinder Singh and his bête noir Navjot Singh.

In the turn of events, Captain was recently replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi. However, the miffed Captain in an apparent revolt against the Congress leadership has said that he might not join BJP but was leaving Congress.

Rawat said it seems “Captain is under some pressure”. He also rubbished Captain’s claim that he was not invited to the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) before the change of guard in state.

“He (Captain) was thrice told about CLP. He had first said that he won’t come then he said it won’t look nice for him to attend the meeting and tendered resignation”.

When asked about Captain’s statement that he has been insulted by the Congress leadership. Rawat said the former chief minister was thrice party’s chief in Punjab besides Congress chief minister for more than nine years.

“The crisis was a result of non-action by Captain on 18 point action plan to which he agreed back in 2017 but then nothing happened. I asked the chief minister to resolve 5 major points including as 43 MLAs were becoming impatient,” added Rawat.

