»
1-min read

'He Taught Me to Never Hate': Rahul Pays Homage to Father Rajiv Gandhi on 28th Death Anniversary

Rahul was accompanied by his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with other senior Congress leaders.

PTI

Updated:May 21, 2019, 1:08 PM IST
'He Taught Me to Never Hate': Rahul Pays Homage to Father Rajiv Gandhi on 28th Death Anniversary
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pay tribute to their father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 28th death anniversary, at his memorial 'Veer Bhumi' in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid homage to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 28th death anniversary on Tuesday at his memorial, Veer Bhoomi, here.

Rahul was accompanied by his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with other senior Congress leaders.

In a tweet, Rahul remembered his father as a gentle person who taught him to forgive and never hate.

"My father was gentle, loving, kind & affectionate. He taught me to love & respect all beings. To never hate. To forgive. I miss him. On his death anniversary, I remember my father with love & gratitude," he said.

Rajiv Gandhi took over reins of the Congress Party following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in October 1984. The same year, he became India's youngest prime minister at the age of 40.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a LTTE suicide bomber at an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur town on this day in 1991.
