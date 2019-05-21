English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'He Taught Me to Never Hate': Rahul Pays Homage to Father Rajiv Gandhi on 28th Death Anniversary
Rahul was accompanied by his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with other senior Congress leaders.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pay tribute to their father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 28th death anniversary, at his memorial 'Veer Bhumi' in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid homage to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 28th death anniversary on Tuesday at his memorial, Veer Bhoomi, here.
Rahul was accompanied by his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with other senior Congress leaders.
In a tweet, Rahul remembered his father as a gentle person who taught him to forgive and never hate.
"My father was gentle, loving, kind & affectionate. He taught me to love & respect all beings. To never hate. To forgive. I miss him. On his death anniversary, I remember my father with love & gratitude," he said.
Rajiv Gandhi took over reins of the Congress Party following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in October 1984. The same year, he became India's youngest prime minister at the age of 40.
Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a LTTE suicide bomber at an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur town on this day in 1991.
Rahul was accompanied by his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with other senior Congress leaders.
In a tweet, Rahul remembered his father as a gentle person who taught him to forgive and never hate.
"My father was gentle, loving, kind & affectionate. He taught me to love & respect all beings. To never hate. To forgive. I miss him. On his death anniversary, I remember my father with love & gratitude," he said.
Rajiv Gandhi took over reins of the Congress Party following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in October 1984. The same year, he became India's youngest prime minister at the age of 40.
Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a LTTE suicide bomber at an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur town on this day in 1991.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington Angrily Reacts to Backlash Over Game of Thrones Ending
- Vodafone Prepaid Gets You 1.5GB Daily Data And Unlimited Calls For 365 Days, With a Citibank Credit Card
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: PUBG-Themed Flatmate Ad in Gurgaon is Looking For a New 'Squad Member'
- A Champion Speaks | Didn't Say 'You've Dropped the World Cup' to Gibbs: Waugh
- Niki Lauda, Formula 1 Legend Horrendously Burned in Fireball Crash 42 Years Ago, Dies Aged 70
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results