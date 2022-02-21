'He Used to Think About Hindus & That Killed Him': Brother of Bajrang Dal Man Stabbed to Death in Shivamogga

A day after the brutal murder of Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, his brother on Monday said the 26-year-old was killed as he “only used to think about Hindus." Speaking to ANI, Praveen said his brother, Harsha was an active member of the Sangathan.

“He only used to think about Hindus and that is what killed him. Last night we were informed that he has been admitted to a hospital. We want strict to be taken against the culprits," he said.

My brother was an active member of the Sangathan. He only used to think about Hindus and that is what killed him. Last night we were informed that he has been admitted to a hospital. We want strict to be taken against the culprits: Praveen, Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's brother pic.twitter.com/E4r69YCZVX— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

Three persons were arrested after Harsha, a resident of Seegehatti, was attacked by a group of unknown persons at Bharati Colony on Sunday night, following which he was taken to McGann Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The incident sparked tensions in the region as the funeral procession of the deceased Harsha witnessed violence including stone-pelting and arson, with a photojournalist among others sustaining injuries. At least three persons, including the photo journalist and a policewoman, were injured when miscreants pelted stones during the funeral procession that took place amid tight security on Monday while several vehicles were damaged and torched.

“Detailed investigation is on… an investigation report will reveal things on reason and details…..three people have been arrested so far… who, where, how I cannot disclose as investigation is on, interrogation has to happen to know the reasons for the murder," Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said.

He said, prima facie according to his information five people were said to be involved in the murder, but how many are behind them and all other related details will come out from investigation. There were also reports about some shops being ransacked by miscreants, and police vehicles too being set on fire as part of the violence.

Jnanendra said Harsha was a Hindu karyakarta and there is information that there were a couple of cases against him, and earlier too there was an attack on him. “They are all being looked into," he added. A special team of Shivamogga police had reached the city this morning and started coordinating with the local police to trace the accused. One assailant and the person who was driving the car are still at large. Harsha’s rivalry with others and a feud with a few Muslim youths from the area is the primary angle being probed, sources told News18.

On the violence, Jnanendra said, “we will not allow it to spread, 1,200 men are in Shivamogga for bandobast, there is Rapid Action Force, also 200 men are being sent from Bengaluru and 200 are being sent for other districts to relieve existing staff on duty."

A few BJP leaders including Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa and Union Minister of state Shobha Karandlaje claimed a conspiracy behind Harsha’s murder with the latter demanding NIA probe into it. Karandlaje in a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urging for NIA probe, alleged PFI’s involvement in killing of Hindu activists in the past.

(With PTI inputs)

