'He Was Going to be Home in December for His Son's 3rd B'day': Martyred Soldier Suman Swargiary's Family Mourns His Death

Martyred Assam Rifles soldier, Suman Swargiary, who was killed along with seven others, in Churachandpur district of Assam on Saturday during an ambush attack was supposed to return to his house in December, for his son’s third birthday revealed his family members. Swargiyari had called his wife, Juri Swargiary, only an hour before the ambush attack, which took his life.

Swargiary’s family members who live in Thekerakuchi, under Barama police station of Baksa district of lower Assam, received the news of his death on Sunday morning. Swargiary’s house is now filled with shrill cries of his wife, and his absence hangs heavy in the house where he will never return again.

“The last time Suman came home was earlier this year, on 8 July. He only stayed for a few days and left on the 15th. On the morning of his death, he had called and we had discussed mundane things like brick supply for our under-construction house. I had told him that we shall discuss the matter in detail once he returns home in December. He had promised to come home for our son’s third birthday," recalled his wife, Juri. The call ended soon, as Suman said that he was returning from duty and shall speak to her later.

However, he never called back, and by evening Juri grew restless and worried. “…Then, the Assam Riffles people called up to inform that Suman was in hospital injured," said Juri.

The only son of the three siblings, Suman Swargiary laid his life in the militant attack on Saturday in Churachandpur district of Manipur where seven Assam Rifles personnel including the Commanding Officer, his wife and son were killed. Suman joined the forces in 2011 four years after his father member of a local peace committee was killed by militants when they riddled his body with bullets in 2007 at his home.

“He was our only hope after his father was killed by militants. I worked as a daily wage labourer to raise him along with his two sisters. Now he too took the same path as his father …we have no one to look after us. He promised to come home in December and now his mortal remains have returned," says Suman Uncle.

Suman Swargiary’s mortal remains shall reach his house and lay to rest as a martyr who made the Supreme sacrifice for his motherland.

