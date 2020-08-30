'He Was Going to Gurugram to Find a New Job': Father of Man Lynched on Suspicion of Stealing Phone

After a 23-year-old man was lynched on Friday in Naraina, Delhi, on the suspicion of stealing a mobile phone, his father has alleged that the victim was instead on his way to Gurugram in neighbouring Haryana to find a job with the help of his elder brother.

The father said that his son, Rahul was caught, tied to a tree and beaten to death, said a report by the Hindustan Times.

Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West, Delhi Police said that four men had been arrested for allegedly lynching him in a park in Naraina. The victim had resided in Jawahar Camp in Kirti Nagar, located across the railway tracks from Loha Mandi in Naraina, the report states.

His father, Raghubir, said that the family had been pestering Rahul to get a job, after he was released from jail on August 17. He added that on Thursday at around 8 pm, Rahul had packed his clothes to leave for Gurugram in order to meet his elder brother, who was supposed to find him a job in his company.

Raghubir, who works as a private security guard in Mayapuri, said he had spoken to his eldest son, who had said that he had found a job for Rahul in the company where he worked, the report by HT states.

The victim's father added that the family had urged Rahul to not leave at the time, and instead start his journey in the morning. "But he was adamant, and I regret my failure to stop him," said Raghubir.

Police had received a call about Rahul at around 6 am on Friday. He was found unconscious under a tree in the park, and a coconut fibre rope and a white muffler was also discovered at the spot, which indicated that the victim had been tied up.

He succumbed to his injuries the hospital. He was allegedly thrashed with wooden sticks and iron rods.

However, according to his father, Rahul had been assaulted before, as well. Raghubir said his son's arm had been fractured about two months ago, after he was roughed-up during a quarrel.

He said the police would catch him whenever there was any incident of crime in the neighbourhood. Raghubir added that Rahul would get involved in fights, but never in thievery, as he was the son of a security guard.

Police said that while Rahul had been named in a dozen crimes, no evidence was found regarding the allegation of him stealing a phone, due to which he was lynched.