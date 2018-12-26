LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Head Constable Abducted in Gurugram Over Personal Enmity, Released 15 Minutes Later

The abductors forcibly entered Lal's house and dragged him into the vehicle, only to abandon both in Sector 12 area.

PTI

Updated:December 26, 2018, 11:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Head Constable Abducted in Gurugram Over Personal Enmity, Released 15 Minutes Later
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Gurugram: A head constable of the Gurgaon Police was allegedly abducted on Wednesday afternoon from his residence in Rajeev Nagar area by some people due to personal enmity, police said. Madan Lal, who is posted at Civil Line Police Station, was released fifteen minutes later by his abductors, they said.

The abductors, who were in an SUV, entered the lane, where his house is located, at 1.35pm. Around three or four of them forcibly entered inside and dragged him into the vehicle, they added. The whole episode was captured by a CCTV camera positioned outside.

The local police quickly swung into action. Fifteen minutes after the incident, the accused abandoned the vehicle, with Lal in it, in Sector 12 area and fled the spot, the police said.

When contacted, ACP (Gurgaon Police) Shamsher Singh said Lal has personal enmity with someone in the locality and they had recently quarrelled with each other. The accused had abducted Lal to take revenge, he said.

"We recorded his statement after his release. Lal has revealed the name of the accused and we are on the job to nab him and his accomplices. Till then, their identities will not be disclosed," Singh said.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram