English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Head Constable Abducted in Gurugram Over Personal Enmity, Released 15 Minutes Later
The abductors forcibly entered Lal's house and dragged him into the vehicle, only to abandon both in Sector 12 area.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Gurugram: A head constable of the Gurgaon Police was allegedly abducted on Wednesday afternoon from his residence in Rajeev Nagar area by some people due to personal enmity, police said. Madan Lal, who is posted at Civil Line Police Station, was released fifteen minutes later by his abductors, they said.
The abductors, who were in an SUV, entered the lane, where his house is located, at 1.35pm. Around three or four of them forcibly entered inside and dragged him into the vehicle, they added. The whole episode was captured by a CCTV camera positioned outside.
The local police quickly swung into action. Fifteen minutes after the incident, the accused abandoned the vehicle, with Lal in it, in Sector 12 area and fled the spot, the police said.
When contacted, ACP (Gurgaon Police) Shamsher Singh said Lal has personal enmity with someone in the locality and they had recently quarrelled with each other. The accused had abducted Lal to take revenge, he said.
"We recorded his statement after his release. Lal has revealed the name of the accused and we are on the job to nab him and his accomplices. Till then, their identities will not be disclosed," Singh said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The abductors, who were in an SUV, entered the lane, where his house is located, at 1.35pm. Around three or four of them forcibly entered inside and dragged him into the vehicle, they added. The whole episode was captured by a CCTV camera positioned outside.
The local police quickly swung into action. Fifteen minutes after the incident, the accused abandoned the vehicle, with Lal in it, in Sector 12 area and fled the spot, the police said.
When contacted, ACP (Gurgaon Police) Shamsher Singh said Lal has personal enmity with someone in the locality and they had recently quarrelled with each other. The accused had abducted Lal to take revenge, he said.
"We recorded his statement after his release. Lal has revealed the name of the accused and we are on the job to nab him and his accomplices. Till then, their identities will not be disclosed," Singh said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results