Head Constable Found Hanging at Government Residence Quarter in Rajasthan's Churu

Jaipur: The body of a 50-year-old police Head Constable was found hanging on Thursday from a ceiling fan at his residence in police lines in Rajasthan's Churu district, an official said.

The Head Constable, Puran Chand Meena, apparently committed suicide at his government quarter, however, the exact cause of the death will be known after post-mortem, Kotwali Police Station incharge Naresh Kumar Gera said.

Meena was assigned duty at a police post near a government hospital in Churu on June 21, Gera said.

e said the family members have been informed and post-mortem will be conducted after they arrive. ​