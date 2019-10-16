Head Constable on Duty at Telangana CM's Farmhouse Commits Suicide
A police official said that the head constable was on unauthorised leave for the past two days and it was on his wife's request to the duty officer he was taken back.
Representative image.
Hyderabad: Head Constable Venkateshwarlu allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at on duty at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's Farm House in Erravalli in Gajwel on Wednesday.
Police said A Venkateshwarlu, 38, posted as security guard in-charge at the farmhouse, shot himself in his right temple with a 9mm service carbine at around 11 am in the guard restroom.
Constables on duty took Venkateshwarlu to Gajwel Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The head constable was on unauthorised leave for the past two days and it was on his wife's request to the duty officer he was taken back, Davis said.
On reports he was in an inebriated condition when the incident happened, the senior police official said "Whether he was drunk at the time of the incident will be known only after post-mortem."
Davis also claimed that Venkateshwarlu was suspended earlier in a case of harassment of a woman and neglect of duties. He was also claimed to be treated at a de-addiction centre in Kamineni Hospital near Narketpally.
After facing disciplinary action several times, the head constable was warned of action last week for neglecting duties.
After repeated request from his wife, the officials had allowed him to join duties. The head constable was working at the farm house since October 1.
However, Venkateshwarlu’s daughter Vennela had claimed that the head constable has been facing harassment by colleagues and higher officials.
Venkateshwarlu’s daughter had said that said that he had stopped consuming liquor and was being harassed by another constable Anil.
The head constable was from the 2003 batch and he was attached to 12th batallion and hailed from Valigonga in Yadadri district.
Venkateshwarlu is survived by wife Shobha (30) who sells vegetables, daughter Vennela (13) and Son Chandu (12).
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Slam Poets to 'Eco-Feminists', BBC's 100 Most Influential Women 2019 List Has 7 Indians
- FASTag Will Soon be Mandatory For Your Car: This is How The Digital Payment Tag Works
- Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Unveiled: Here's All You Need to Know
- Google Pixel 4 Project Soli Radar is Why The Phone is Not Coming to India
- Mercedes-Benz G 350 d Launched at Rs 1.5 Crore in India