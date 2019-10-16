Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Head Constable on Duty at Telangana CM's Farmhouse Commits Suicide

A police official said that the head constable was on unauthorised leave for the past two days and it was on his wife's request to the duty officer he was taken back.

Venkatesh Hakimpet | News18

Updated:October 16, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Head Constable on Duty at Telangana CM's Farmhouse Commits Suicide
Representative image.

Hyderabad: Head Constable Venkateshwarlu allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at on duty at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's Farm House in Erravalli in Gajwel on Wednesday.

Police said A Venkateshwarlu, 38, posted as security guard in-charge at the farmhouse, shot himself in his right temple with a 9mm service carbine at around 11 am in the guard restroom.

Constables on duty took Venkateshwarlu to Gajwel Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The head constable was on unauthorised leave for the past two days and it was on his wife's request to the duty officer he was taken back, Davis said.

On reports he was in an inebriated condition when the incident happened, the senior police official said "Whether he was drunk at the time of the incident will be known only after post-mortem."

Davis also claimed that Venkateshwarlu was suspended earlier in a case of harassment of a woman and neglect of duties. He was also claimed to be treated at a de-addiction centre in Kamineni Hospital near Narketpally.

After facing disciplinary action several times, the head constable was warned of action last week for neglecting duties.

After repeated request from his wife, the officials had allowed him to join duties. The head constable was working at the farm house since October 1.

However, Venkateshwarlu’s daughter Vennela had claimed that the head constable has been facing harassment by colleagues and higher officials.

Venkateshwarlu’s daughter had said that said that he had stopped consuming liquor and was being harassed by another constable Anil.

The head constable was from the 2003 batch and he was attached to 12th batallion and hailed from Valigonga in Yadadri district.

Venkateshwarlu is survived by wife Shobha (30) who sells vegetables, daughter Vennela (13) and Son Chandu (12).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram