Head Constable on Duty at Telangana CM's Farmhouse Commits Suicide

Hyderabad: Head Constable Venkateshwarlu allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at on duty at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's Farm House in Erravalli in Gajwel on Wednesday.

Police said A Venkateshwarlu, 38, posted as security guard in-charge at the farmhouse, shot himself in his right temple with a 9mm service carbine at around 11 am in the guard restroom.

Constables on duty took Venkateshwarlu to Gajwel Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The head constable was on unauthorised leave for the past two days and it was on his wife's request to the duty officer he was taken back, Davis said.

On reports he was in an inebriated condition when the incident happened, the senior police official said "Whether he was drunk at the time of the incident will be known only after post-mortem."

Davis also claimed that Venkateshwarlu was suspended earlier in a case of harassment of a woman and neglect of duties. He was also claimed to be treated at a de-addiction centre in Kamineni Hospital near Narketpally.

After facing disciplinary action several times, the head constable was warned of action last week for neglecting duties.

After repeated request from his wife, the officials had allowed him to join duties. The head constable was working at the farm house since October 1.

However, Venkateshwarlu’s daughter Vennela had claimed that the head constable has been facing harassment by colleagues and higher officials.

Venkateshwarlu’s daughter had said that said that he had stopped consuming liquor and was being harassed by another constable Anil.

The head constable was from the 2003 batch and he was attached to 12th batallion and hailed from Valigonga in Yadadri district.

Venkateshwarlu is survived by wife Shobha (30) who sells vegetables, daughter Vennela (13) and Son Chandu (12).

