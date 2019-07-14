Head Constable Probing Land Dispute Beaten to Death by Mob in Rajasthan's Rajasmand
A bike-borne Abdul Gani was returning from Hamela ki Ber village after investigating a case when when four to five unidentified persons attacked him with sticks, said a police official.
Head constable Abdul Gani. (Credit: ANI Twitter)
Jaipur: In the latest incident of mob violence in the country, a police head constable was beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district on Saturday, police said.
Forty-eight-year-old Abdul Gani, who was posted at the Bhim Police Station, had gone to Hamela ki Ber village to investigate a land dispute when an argument ensued over encroachment. “He was returning from the village on his motorcycle when four-five unidentified persons attacked him with sticks,” Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan said.
Gani was rushed to a hospital in Bhim area where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said. A post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday, he said, adding that efforts were being made to identify those involved.
Rajasthan has been in the news for several incidents of mob violence in recent years. Last year, Rakbar Khan was beaten by a mob on suspicion of cattle smuggling. He died of his injuries after being taken into police custody.
In 2017, Pehlu Khan and his two sons, who were transporting cows that they had purchased at a cattle fair, were attacked by a mob. Khan succumbed to his injuries later.
