Head of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, Passes Away

Baselios Marthoma Poulose II, Catholicos of the East and Supreme Head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC), passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 74.

He breathed his last at 2.35 am at a private hospital in Pathanamthitta. The mortal remains will be kept for public to pay respect at the Parumala church till 7 pm on Monday and the funeral will be held at the MOSC headquarters at Devalokam, Kottayam, by 5 pm on Tuesday.

He was undergoing treatment for lung cancer since December 2019. He was also tested positive for Covid-19 in February this year.

Though he recovered from the virus infection, the post-Covid-19 lung complications worsened the health condition, says medical bulletin.

He was enthroned as the eighth Catholicos of the East and the Malankara Church, in November 2010, after the abdication of Baselios Marthoma Didymus I.

