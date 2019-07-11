Take the pledge to vote

Headless Bodies of Missing Boy & Girl Found Buried in Jharkhand's Latehar, Sorcery Suspected

The boy and girl have been missing since Wednesday and their families had searched the village for them but did not inform police, an official said.

PTI

Updated:July 11, 2019, 9:57 PM IST
Headless Bodies of Missing Boy & Girl Found Buried in Jharkhand's Latehar, Sorcery Suspected
Representative Image.
Latehar: Jharkhand police found headless naked bodies of a boy and a girl in Latehar district on Thursday, with villagers suspecting they could be victims of black magic.

Latehar Sub-Divisional Officer Jai Prakash Jha said the torsos, found buried under a pile of sand near a house in Semarhat village, were exhumed. But the heads of the 11-year-old boy and the 10-year-old girl were not found. Both were residents of the same village.

They had been missing since Wednesday and their families had searched the village for them but did not inform police, the SDO said.

When villagers noticed a part of a leg protruding from under a pile of sand this morning, they informed police.

Policemen reached the spot, dug up the area and found the two naked torsos, police sources said. The nearby house was locked. Police broke the lock to enter it and found blood stains inside, they said.

Villagers told reporters that several 'diyas' (earthen lamps) and some grains were found near the bodies and they suspect the two were sacrificed. The house owner is absconding.

Asked if sorcery could be the reason for the killings as conjectured by the villagers, Deputy Inspector General of Police Vipul Shukla said everything will be revealed after the investigation is complete.

