GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Headless Body Found in Kovalam Suspected to be That of Missing Latvian Woman

Police say Liga sister, Ilze, has claimed the clothes on the body as that of the missing 33-year-old. Officials will be conducting a DNA test to properly identify the body.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:April 21, 2018, 2:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Headless Body Found in Kovalam Suspected to be That of Missing Latvian Woman
Image for representation only.
Thiruvananthapuram: The body of a woman, suspected to be of missing Latvian tourist Liga Skromane, was found in a decomposed state near Kovalam.

The body was found in the bushes close to the river with its head severed. Police say Liga sister, Ilze, has claimed the clothes on the body as that of the missing 33-year-old. Officials will be conducting a DNA test to confirm the identity of the body.

The body is said to be 30 days old and the reason for death can only be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received.

Liga had come to Kerala on February 21, along with her sister Ilze, to receive Ayurveda treatment for her depression. She went missing on March 14 and was last reported to have taken an auto-rickshaw ride to Kovalam beach. She was not carrying her passport or mobile at the time.

Liga's husband Andrew Jordan and her sister have been frantically searching for her and had printed missing posters announcing a reward for information.

The family initially raised a hue-and-cry saying that the Police was not taking swift action, following which a Special Investigation Team was formed. The family also reached out to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Beyond the Clouds

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Beyond the Clouds

Recommended For You