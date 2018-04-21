English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Headless Body Found in Kovalam Suspected to be That of Missing Latvian Woman
Police say Liga sister, Ilze, has claimed the clothes on the body as that of the missing 33-year-old. Officials will be conducting a DNA test to properly identify the body.
Image for representation only.
Thiruvananthapuram: The body of a woman, suspected to be of missing Latvian tourist Liga Skromane, was found in a decomposed state near Kovalam.
The body was found in the bushes close to the river with its head severed. Police say Liga sister, Ilze, has claimed the clothes on the body as that of the missing 33-year-old. Officials will be conducting a DNA test to confirm the identity of the body.
The body is said to be 30 days old and the reason for death can only be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received.
Liga had come to Kerala on February 21, along with her sister Ilze, to receive Ayurveda treatment for her depression. She went missing on March 14 and was last reported to have taken an auto-rickshaw ride to Kovalam beach. She was not carrying her passport or mobile at the time.
Liga's husband Andrew Jordan and her sister have been frantically searching for her and had printed missing posters announcing a reward for information.
The family initially raised a hue-and-cry saying that the Police was not taking swift action, following which a Special Investigation Team was formed. The family also reached out to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
Also Watch
The body was found in the bushes close to the river with its head severed. Police say Liga sister, Ilze, has claimed the clothes on the body as that of the missing 33-year-old. Officials will be conducting a DNA test to confirm the identity of the body.
The body is said to be 30 days old and the reason for death can only be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received.
Liga had come to Kerala on February 21, along with her sister Ilze, to receive Ayurveda treatment for her depression. She went missing on March 14 and was last reported to have taken an auto-rickshaw ride to Kovalam beach. She was not carrying her passport or mobile at the time.
Liga's husband Andrew Jordan and her sister have been frantically searching for her and had printed missing posters announcing a reward for information.
The family initially raised a hue-and-cry saying that the Police was not taking swift action, following which a Special Investigation Team was formed. The family also reached out to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
Also Watch
-
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
-
Thursday 19 April , 2018
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
Thursday 19 April , 2018 Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Rajasthan Aim to Return to Winning Ways Against Mumbai
- Bollywood Star Jacqueline Fernandez Gifts Make-Up Artist Jeep Compass SUV – Watch Video
- Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X Detailed Image Gallery – See Pics
- India Favourites to Win World Cup, Says Sehwag
- Beyond The Clouds Movie Review: A Bittersweet Drama That Runs But Never Flies