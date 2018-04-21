Headless Body Found in Kovalam Suspected to be That of Missing Latvian Woman

The body of a woman, suspected to be of missing Latvian tourist Liga Skromane, was found in a decomposed state near Kovalam.The body was found in the bushes close to the river with its head severed. Police say Liga sister, Ilze, has claimed the clothes on the body as that of the missing 33-year-old. Officials will be conducting a DNA test to confirm the identity of the body.The body is said to be 30 days old and the reason for death can only be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received.Liga had come to Kerala on February 21, along with her sister Ilze, to receive Ayurveda treatment for her depression. She went missing on March 14 and was last reported to have taken an auto-rickshaw ride to Kovalam beach. She was not carrying her passport or mobile at the time.Liga's husband Andrew Jordan and her sister have been frantically searching for her and had printed missing posters announcing a reward for information.The family initially raised a hue-and-cry saying that the Police was not taking swift action, following which a Special Investigation Team was formed. The family also reached out to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.