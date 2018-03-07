GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Headless Body of Baby Girl Found in Reservoir Near Tirupati

Police suspect that the about one-year-old girl might have been beheaded somewhere else with the body being dumped in the reservoir.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2018, 8:08 AM IST
File image.
Tirupati: A highly decomposed headless body of a baby girl has been found in the Kalavakunta reservoir, about 60 KM from the city.

Police suspect that the about one-year-old girl might have been beheaded somewhere else with the body being dumped in the reservoir.

Locals spotted the body on Monday and alerted the police.

Investigations were on to nab those behind the crime, police said.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
