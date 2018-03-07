English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Headless Body of Baby Girl Found in Reservoir Near Tirupati
Police suspect that the about one-year-old girl might have been beheaded somewhere else with the body being dumped in the reservoir.
Tirupati: A highly decomposed headless body of a baby girl has been found in the Kalavakunta reservoir, about 60 KM from the city.
Police suspect that the about one-year-old girl might have been beheaded somewhere else with the body being dumped in the reservoir.
Locals spotted the body on Monday and alerted the police.
Investigations were on to nab those behind the crime, police said.
