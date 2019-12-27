Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Headmaster of Private School Held for Molesting 14-year-old Student in Maharashtra

Nayak, a headmaster of a private school at Shelar in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi taluka, allegedly called the Class 10 student to his cabin and made advances at her.

PTI

Updated:December 27, 2019, 10:05 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Headmaster of Private School Held for Molesting 14-year-old Student in Maharashtra
Image for representation.

Thane: The headmaster of a private school in Bhiwandi taluka here has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old student for over a fortnight, police said on Friday.

The district rural police arrested Pramod Nayak on Thursday and charged him under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Bhiwandi taluka police station SHO said.

Nayak, a headmaster of a private school at Shelar in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi taluka, allegedly called the Class 10 student to his cabin and made advances at her, the official said.

The abuse went on for over a fortnight, he said, adding that the girl finally confided in her mother on Thursday, following which the parents along with a few others beat up the accused and handed him over to the police.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram