Health Centre Supervisor Commits Suicides Over Opposition in Setting up Covid Testing Facility

Heath centre supervisor in Jalpaiguri allegedly consumed pesticide as he was facing opposition from a section of the centre's employees over setting up covid testing centre.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 10:10 AM IST
The supervisor of a health centre, which was supposed to be made a covid-19 testing centre in Jalpaiguri district, died after allegedly consuming pesticide, police said on Friday.

It is claimed by those close to the deceased that he was facing opposition from a section of the health centre employees after the district authorities asked him to set up a Covid-19 testing centre.

Superintendent of Police Avisek Modi said a suicide note was found from the room of the deceased Debashis Chakraborty who was the supervisor of Ghughudanga Health Centre and a probe has been launched to ascertain the circumstances behind his death.

Chakraborty had allegedly consumed pesticide on Thursday and then jumped into a well on the courtyard of his residence.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, the SP said.

The Indian Medical Association, Jalpaiguri unit, demanded a probe into the death of Chakraborty.

Asked about the claims that he was under stress due to opposition by a section of the staff over setting up of the Covid-19 testing centre, IMA (North Bengal) Coordinator Dr Susanto Roy said, "Covid testing centre is for diagnosis of the disease and not for spreading the virus. This must be clear to everyone."

