Health Department Team Collecting Covid Samples Attacked, Official Injured in Shamli: Police

Representative Image. (PTI)

Representative Image. (PTI)

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when assailant Arvind Kumar allegedly attacked the team with a lathi under the influence of liquor and injured an official, said a police official.

A drunk youth attacked a Health Department team sent for collecting Covid-19 test samples in the neighbouring Shamli district and injured an official, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday evening when assailant Arvind Kumar allegedly attacked the team with a lathi under the influence of liquor and injured an official, said a police official.

Following the incident, a case was registered against under different sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to inflicting injuries and preventing government officials from discharging their duty, he said. The police arrested the assailant and also recovered the lathi from him, he added.

