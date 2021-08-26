Health Dept Predicts 40% Rise in Cases in Mumbai During 3rd Wave, May Report 1.3L Cases on Peak Day

In the event of a third wave, the state’s public health department forecasts that 60 lakh cases will be reported, with the majority of cases coming from Mumbai and Pune on peak days, according to a report by Times of India.

On March 11, Mumbai reported 91,100 cases at the top of the second wave, while the government predicts 1.36 lakh cases on the peak day of the third wave. On March 19, 1.25 lakh cases were reported in Pune, and it is expected that 1.87 lakh cases will be reported on the third wave’s peak day.

On a typical Mumbai peak day, 88,823 patients will stay at home, 47,928 will be admitted to the hospital, and 957 will require ICU beds with ventilators.

In Pune, 1.21 lakh people may be isolated at home, with 1,314 requiring ICU beds with ventilators.

The second wave’s peak day in Thane district produced 86,732 cases, while the third wave is expected to have a peak day with 1.3 lakh cases and 911 people requiring ICU beds with ventilators.

The number of cases in Nagpur is expected to rise from 80,000 on the second wave’s peak day to 1.21 lakh on the third wave’s peak day, with 850 people requiring ICU beds on ventilators.

Mumbai will need 250MT of oxygen, Pune will require 270MT, Thane 187MT, Nagpur 175MT and Nashik 114MT, said the TOI report.

The public health department has made it clear that no medicine is to be procured or distributed which is not mentioned in the protocol. The state is in the process of procuring medicines and consumables for the third wave and all the medicines will be supplied by the government. At least two months of buffer stock will have to be kept in a district.

