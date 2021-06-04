india

Health Facilities Should Be Upgraded to Face Third Covid Wave: Maharashtra CM Thackeray
File photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

His government will provide all help to district administrations for this, he said after the virtual inauguration of an oxygen refilling plant at Kudal in Sindhudurg district.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said health facilities in rural areas should be upgraded to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. His government will provide all help to district administrations for this, he said after the virtual inauguration of an oxygen refilling plant at Kudal in Sindhudurg district.

Upgradation of health infrastructure was now a priority for his government, he said. District authorities should increase oxygen production capacity and expand testing facilities, Thackeray said.

“District administrations should start planning so that a third wave can be dealt with effectively," he said. There should be no shortage of oxygen in districts, he added.

The government will provide all assistance to strengthen the health infrastructure, Thackeray assured. PTI MR KRK KRK 06042002 NNNN.

first published:June 04, 2021, 21:41 IST