Health Min Harsh Vardhan Among 10 Ministers to Resign Ahead of Cabinet Reshuffle. Read Full List Here

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s mega reshuffle, ten ministers resigned on Wednesday. Many more expected to quit, said sources.

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Santosh Gangwar- were the first to quit the Union Cabinet, followed by Debasree Chauduri, Sanjay Dhotre, Rao Saheb Dhanve Patil, Harsh Vardhan, Sadanand Gowda, Ashwini Chaube, Ratan Lal Kataria and Pratap Chandra Sarangi.

Nishank- Union Education Minister and Santosh Gangwar- Union Labour Minister and both have reportedly given health reasons in their resignation letters. Gangwar is said to have paid for his ministry’s poor handling of the migrants during the Covid-19 triggered lockdown and massive job crisis during the pandemic.

Pokhriyal, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21, was admitted to AIIMS in June again following post-Covid complications. He has resigned from his post citing health reasons. The former Uttarakhand chief minister took charge as the HRD Minister in May 2019.

Dhotre, who represents Akola constituency of Maharashtra also took charge as MoS for Education, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, in May 2019. Sadanand Gowda- Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Harsh Vardhan- Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Chaube- MoS Health and Pratap Chandra Sarangi- (MoS) Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and MSME tendered their resignations.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane, Bhupendra Yadav and Meenakshi Lekhi are set to join the government, said sources, as they were among ministers who visited PM Modi’s residence today.

This is the first revamp of the Council of Ministers since PM Modi started his second term in May 2019.

