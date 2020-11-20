Health Minister Anil Vij Gets First Covaxin Shot as Bharat Biotech Kicks Off Phase 3 Trials in Haryana

Haryana health minister Anil Vij has been administered a trial dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin at the Civil Hospital at Ambala Cantt. Vij had volunteered to be the first trial participant for the third phase trial which kicked off in the state on Friday.

The 67-year old senior BJP leader was administered the dose under the supervision of a team of doctors from PGI Rohtak and the Health Department.

Vij, who is an MLA from Ambala Cantt, had on Wednesday said the third phase of trial of Covaxin will begin in the state on November 20 and had offered to be the first volunteer to get vaccinated.

#WATCH Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij being administered a trial dose of #Covaxin, at a hospital in Ambala. He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state today. pic.twitter.com/xKuXWLeFAB — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

Covaxin is being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Last month, the vaccine maker said it had successfully completed interim analysis of Phase 1 and 2 trials and is initiating Phase 3 trials.

Bharat Biotech had on Monday said the Phase 3 trial of Covaxin will involve 26,000 volunteers across 25 centres in India and is being conducted in partnership with the ICMR. It is the largest clinical trial conducted for a COVID-19 vaccine in India.

This is India's first Phase 3 efficacy study for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the largest Phase 3 efficacy trial ever conducted. The human trial of Covaxin had begun at Rohtak's Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in July, Vij had said earlier.