Health Minister Flags off Delhi-Varanasi Kashi Vishwanath Express Commemorating Kargil Braves

The train was flagged off by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Suresh Angadi and BJP MP Meenakashi Lekhi.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2019, 5:30 PM IST

Harsh Vardhan flags off the Delhi Varanasi-Kashi Vishwanath Express.
New Delhi: The Delhi-Varanasi Kashi Vishwanath Express with vinyl wrappings commemorating bravery of the Indian Army personnel during the Kargil conflict was flagged off Monday on the occasion Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The train was flagged off by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Suresh Angadi and BJP MP Meenakashi Lekhi.

As many as 10 trains depicting the conflict will eventually be flagged off to mark its 20 years and Kashi Vishwanath Express was the first among them, a spokesperson of the national transporter said.

Families of some of the soldiers who lost their lives were also present on the occasion.

The other trains include, the Brahmaputra Mail, Seemanchal Express, Gondwana Express and Goa Sampark Kranti Express.

The trains are wrapped with vinyl posters which have 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' written on them and pictorial depiction of the bravery of the Army personnel.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
