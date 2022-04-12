Health Minister Mandaviya Takes Stock of 'XE Variant', Directs Officials to Boost Vaccination

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who chaired a meeting of the country’s key experts on the new XE variant’ of coronavirus, directed officials to boost the ongoing monitoring and surveillance of new variants and cases. He also asked the officials to constantly review the availability of essential drugs and medicines required in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a statement from the ministry read.

The minister further emphasized on carrying out the ongoing vaccination drive at full pace and to vaccinate all eligible candidates, the statement said. The meeting was attended by Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Ayog; Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health; Dr Randip Guleria, Director, AIIMS; Dr Balrama Bhargava, Director General, ICMR; Dr. N K Arora, chief of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India, and other senior officials of the health ministry.

