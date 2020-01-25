Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 9/10
  • TRS 8
  • INC 0
  • BJP 1
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 115/120
  • TRS 97
  • INC 8
  • BJP 4
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
News18 » India
1-min read

Health Minister Rushes to PM's Office as 11 Under Observation in India Over Coronavirus Fears

The visit comes a day after eleven people, seven in Kerala, two in Mumbai and one each in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, were kept under observation in hospitals to check for possible exposure to the deadly coronavirus.

Payal Mehta | CNN-News18

Updated:January 25, 2020, 2:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Health Minister Rushes to PM's Office as 11 Under Observation in India Over Coronavirus Fears
A thermal screeening device for passengers arriving in India from China including Hong Kong in view of outbreak of Novel coronavirus (CoV) in China, at T3 of IGi airport in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi/Mumbai: As fear looms over Coronavirus outbreak, Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday rushed to the Prime Minister's Office to discuss the deadly infection and its preventive management in India.

The visit comes a day after eleven people, seven in Kerala, two in Mumbai and one each in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, were kept under observation in hospitals to check for possible exposure to the deadly novel coronavirus.

As many as 1,789 passengers underwent thermal screening at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai for the coronavirus since January 19 and two of them were admitted to civic-run Kasturba Hospital in the city as a precaution, central and state officials said.

Meanwhile, China has closed off almost 20 cities as it scrambles to contain a new virus that has killed more than three dozen people since January 11, with cases confirmed in several countries.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram