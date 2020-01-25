Health Minister Rushes to PM's Office as 11 Under Observation in India Over Coronavirus Fears

New Delhi/Mumbai: As fear looms over Coronavirus outbreak, Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday rushed to the Prime Minister's Office to discuss the deadly infection and its preventive management in India.

The visit comes a day after eleven people, seven in Kerala, two in Mumbai and one each in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, were kept under observation in hospitals to check for possible exposure to the deadly novel coronavirus.

As many as 1,789 passengers underwent thermal screening at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai for the coronavirus since January 19 and two of them were admitted to civic-run Kasturba Hospital in the city as a precaution, central and state officials said.

Meanwhile, China has closed off almost 20 cities as it scrambles to contain a new virus that has killed more than three dozen people since January 11, with cases confirmed in several countries.

