- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 115/120
- TRS 97
- INC 8
- BJP 4
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
Health Minister Rushes to PM's Office as 11 Under Observation in India Over Coronavirus Fears
The visit comes a day after eleven people, seven in Kerala, two in Mumbai and one each in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, were kept under observation in hospitals to check for possible exposure to the deadly coronavirus.
A thermal screeening device for passengers arriving in India from China including Hong Kong in view of outbreak of Novel coronavirus (CoV) in China, at T3 of IGi airport in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi/Mumbai: As fear looms over Coronavirus outbreak, Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday rushed to the Prime Minister's Office to discuss the deadly infection and its preventive management in India.
The visit comes a day after eleven people, seven in Kerala, two in Mumbai and one each in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, were kept under observation in hospitals to check for possible exposure to the deadly novel coronavirus.
As many as 1,789 passengers underwent thermal screening at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai for the coronavirus since January 19 and two of them were admitted to civic-run Kasturba Hospital in the city as a precaution, central and state officials said.
Meanwhile, China has closed off almost 20 cities as it scrambles to contain a new virus that has killed more than three dozen people since January 11, with cases confirmed in several countries.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sejal Sharma's Suicide Note States Nobody Should be Blamed for Death, Friends Hint at Depression
- Nancy Drew to Die on 90th Anniversary, but Hardy Boys Will Solve the Murder. Wait, What?
- Over 24,000 Undelivered Letters Found Stashed at Former Postman's House in Japan
- I Feel Sick: Roger Federer's Thrilling 5-set Australian Open Win Leaves Everyone Breathless
- Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes: This Realtime Map Tracks Spread of Virus Around The World