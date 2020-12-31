Health Minister Says Night Curfew Likely in Goa, CM Sawant Says No Decision So Far

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday said that a night curfew is likely to be imposed in the state, even as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that no decision to that effect has been taken so far. In a statement issued on Thursday morning, Rane said he has discussed with the chief minister the issue of imposing a night curfew in the state.

"I have spoken to the chief minister on imposing night curfew in Goa on the lines of Delhi and Karnataka. The file is already in the process," he said in the statement.

Rane said the file was moved after his department received a letter from the Union Health Ministry, suggesting that in view of the New Year celebrations, each state should ensure that SOPs and strict protocols are laid down after a review of the coronavirus situation at the local level.