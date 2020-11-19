Health Ministry Announces Quota in MBBS/BDS Seats for Children of Corona Warriors

The Ministry of Health on Thursday announced a new category called 'Wards of COVID Warriors’ for selection and nomination of candidates under the Central pool MBBS/BDS seats for the academic year 2020-21.

In a press release, the ministry stated five Central pool MBBS seats have been reserved for this category in the academic year 2020-21.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan in a tweet announced the government’s decision, “Proud to announce a new category for selection of candidates from ‘Wards of #COVIDWarriors’ under Central Pool of MBBS/BDS seats to honour of the sacrifice of numerous,” the tweet read. He said the move is to honour and support the frontline workers who have "served with selfless dedication for the cause of duty and humanity." The tweet was later taken down.

The State/Union Territory governments will decide the certification for eligibility for this category. The Medical Council Committee (MCC) will make the selection of candidates through online application and based on the ranks obtained by the candidate in NEET-2020. The National Testing Agency has conducted the NEET 2020 exams.

The selection and nomination of candidates for central pool MBBS seat allocation will likely be made for the wards of COVID warriors who either died due to COVID-19 or died accidentally while on COVID-19 -related duty.

COVID warriors are public healthcare providers, including doctors and other staff of the health care community. They have been in direct contact with the COVID-19 patients and are in direct threat of contracting the virus.

For this reserved category in both MBBS and BDS, the following will be included according to the Ministry guideline:

· Private hospital staff

· Volunteer

· Local urban bodies

· Contracted staff

· Daily waged staff

· Ad hoc staff

· Outsourced staff

Any of the above categories that have been requisitioned by States/ Central hospitals/autonomous hospitals of Central/States/UTs, AIIMS and Institutes of National Importance/hospitals of Central Ministries drafted for COVID-19 -related responsibilities.