News18» News»India»Health Ministry Data Indicates Mismatch Between Available Vaccine Doses & States' Daily Figures
2-MIN READ

Health Ministry Data Indicates Mismatch Between Available Vaccine Doses & States' Daily Figures

Representative photo.

Representative photo.

According to the data, the states had much more vaccine doses available with them than number of inoculations that took place everyday.

The Centre on Tuesday hit out at the State/UT governments over slow Covid-19 vaccination drive across the country, saying it was their mismanagement that was leading to the slow pace of the inoculation drive. States and Union Territories, on the other hand, blamed the Union government over acute shortage in vaccine doses.

The vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group has been partially rolled-out in a few states while some are yet to begin vaccinating the said population base. A few states have withheld the drive because of vaccine crunch.

The data released by the Central government, however, hints at a mismatch between the available vaccine doses and the daily vaccination across states. According to the data, the states had much more vaccine doses available with them than number of inoculations that took place everyday.

Vaccine given to state governments/Union Territories

By

Doses (crore)

Consumption/wastage (crore doses)

Balance (doses)

Vaccination (jabs)

16-May

20.76

18.71

2,04,96,525

6,91,211

15-May

20.28

18.43

1,84,41,478

17,33,232

10-May

18

17.09

90,31,691

25,03,756

9-May

17.93

16.89

1,04,30,063

6,89,652

8-May

17.56

16.83

72,42,014

18,93,258

7-May

17.49

16.65

84,08,187

21,27,057

6-May

17.35

16.44

90,30,670

22,98,530

5-May

17.15

16.26

89,31,505

18,90,346

4-May

17.02

16.07

94,47,614

14,84,989

3-May

16.69

15.94

75,24,903

17,08,390

2-May

16.54

15.79

75,71,873

12,10,347

1-May

16.54

15.76

78,60,779

18,26,219

30-Apr

16.37

15.58

79,13,518

27,44,485

29-Apr

16.33

15.33

1,00,28,527

22,24,548

28-Apr

16.16

15.1

1,06,08,207

21,93,281

27-Apr

15.95

14.89

1,06,19,892

25,56,182

26-Apr

15.65

14.64

1,00,47,157

33,59,963

The table above compiles data from the Ministry of Health on vaccine doses given freely to the states and union territories, its consumption and wastage and the balance amount of vaccine doses left with the States/UTs.

As states continued to blame the Centre over the shortage of vaccine doses, the Union health ministry began to release daily notes since April 27 on the distribution of vaccines, putting the onus on the states for the lag in vaccination drive.

The data released by the ministry indicates that the pace of daily vaccination has only been a fraction of the vaccine doses available with the states.

 

Balance Doses/Daily Vaccination

16-May

3.37%

15-May

9.40%

10-May

27.72%

9-May

6.61%

8-May

26.14%

7-May

25.30%

6-May

25.45%

5-May

21.16%

4-May

15.72%

3-May

22.70%

2-May

15.98%

1-May

23.32%

30-Apr

34.68%

29-Apr

22.18%

28-Apr

20.67%

27-Apr

24.07%

26-Apr

33.44%

When we compare the daily vaccination data with the balance of vaccine doses available among states and union territories on that day, we find

The proportion of vaccination went as low as 3.37% on May 16 and 6.61% on May 9, showed the data. It never crossed the 50% mark, but remained between 20-35% conversion of balance vaccine doses to administered ones.

Therefore, it is a wonder why the States/UT governments have not been able to convert the balance quantity of vaccine doses to its maximum utilisation. The process of vaccination for the 94 crore adults in our country cannot be scaled up unless the factors responsible for the lag in vaccine balance conversion is ascertained.

first published:May 18, 2021, 19:25 IST