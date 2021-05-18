Health Ministry Data Indicates Mismatch Between Available Vaccine Doses & States' Daily Figures

The Centre on Tuesday hit out at the State/UT governments over slow Covid-19 vaccination drive across the country, saying it was their mismanagement that was leading to the slow pace of the inoculation drive. States and Union Territories, on the other hand, blamed the Union government over acute shortage in vaccine doses.

The vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group has been partially rolled-out in a few states while some are yet to begin vaccinating the said population base. A few states have withheld the drive because of vaccine crunch.

The data released by the Central government, however, hints at a mismatch between the available vaccine doses and the daily vaccination across states. According to the data, the states had much more vaccine doses available with them than number of inoculations that took place everyday.

Vaccine given to state governments/Union Territories By Doses (crore) Consumption/wastage (crore doses) Balance (doses) Vaccination (jabs) 16-May 20.76 18.71 2,04,96,525 6,91,211 15-May 20.28 18.43 1,84,41,478 17,33,232 10-May 18 17.09 90,31,691 25,03,756 9-May 17.93 16.89 1,04,30,063 6,89,652 8-May 17.56 16.83 72,42,014 18,93,258 7-May 17.49 16.65 84,08,187 21,27,057 6-May 17.35 16.44 90,30,670 22,98,530 5-May 17.15 16.26 89,31,505 18,90,346 4-May 17.02 16.07 94,47,614 14,84,989 3-May 16.69 15.94 75,24,903 17,08,390 2-May 16.54 15.79 75,71,873 12,10,347 1-May 16.54 15.76 78,60,779 18,26,219 30-Apr 16.37 15.58 79,13,518 27,44,485 29-Apr 16.33 15.33 1,00,28,527 22,24,548 28-Apr 16.16 15.1 1,06,08,207 21,93,281 27-Apr 15.95 14.89 1,06,19,892 25,56,182 26-Apr 15.65 14.64 1,00,47,157 33,59,963

The table above compiles data from the Ministry of Health on vaccine doses given freely to the states and union territories, its consumption and wastage and the balance amount of vaccine doses left with the States/UTs.

As states continued to blame the Centre over the shortage of vaccine doses, the Union health ministry began to release daily notes since April 27 on the distribution of vaccines, putting the onus on the states for the lag in vaccination drive.

The data released by the ministry indicates that the pace of daily vaccination has only been a fraction of the vaccine doses available with the states.

Balance Doses/Daily Vaccination 16-May 3.37% 15-May 9.40% 10-May 27.72% 9-May 6.61% 8-May 26.14% 7-May 25.30% 6-May 25.45% 5-May 21.16% 4-May 15.72% 3-May 22.70% 2-May 15.98% 1-May 23.32% 30-Apr 34.68% 29-Apr 22.18% 28-Apr 20.67% 27-Apr 24.07% 26-Apr 33.44%

When we compare the daily vaccination data with the balance of vaccine doses available among states and union territories on that day, we find

The proportion of vaccination went as low as 3.37% on May 16 and 6.61% on May 9, showed the data. It never crossed the 50% mark, but remained between 20-35% conversion of balance vaccine doses to administered ones.

Therefore, it is a wonder why the States/UT governments have not been able to convert the balance quantity of vaccine doses to its maximum utilisation. The process of vaccination for the 94 crore adults in our country cannot be scaled up unless the factors responsible for the lag in vaccine balance conversion is ascertained.

