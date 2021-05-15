Health Ministry Guidelines on Usage of Ivermectin For Treating Covid Patients Differs With WHO

The union health ministry has recommended drugs- Ivermectin and Remdesivir in Covid-19 treatment after the World Health Organization (WHO) had warned against the use of these medicines in treating patients infected with coronavirus.

“Safety and efficacy are important when using any drug for a new indication. WHO recommends against the use of Ivermectin for COVID-19 except within clinical trials," tweeted Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, recently.

Remdesivir is a broad-spectrum antiviral medication originally meant to treat Ebola. And Ivermectin is used to treat parasite infestations such as head lice, scabies, and river blindness.

Earlier this month, the revised guidelines issued by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on the use of Remdesivir and Ivermectin, recommend that Remdesivir may be considered under special circumstances if the patient is in the moderate to severe category requiring oxygen support. The injection should be administered within 10 days of the positive test result. It added that the injection is not meant for home use or for someone who is not on oxygen support.

The recommended dosage is 200 mg IV on Day 1 and 100 mg IV for the next four days. The guidelines did not specify any drug for patients with moderate illness. And for the mild or home isolation cases, Ivermectin can be given provided it is 200 mcg/kg once a day for three days or HCQ tablets with a dosage of 400 mg for one day and 400 mg for four days.

On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government issued revised guidelines, and the department also recommended Ivermectin, Paracetamol, Vitamin C, Zinc, and other drugs for patients with saturation above 96. The government added patients maintaining saturation above 92 for three days can be discharged.

